NHL Trade: Columbus Blue Jackets Trade David Savard to the Tampa Bay Lighting

The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded defensemen David Savard to the Tampa Bay Lightning in a three-team deal including the Detroit Red Wings.

The Blue Jackets will receive a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2022 third-round pick

The Red Wings receive Tampa’a 2021 fourth-round pick.

The Blue Jackets retain 50 percent of Savard’s salary. The Red Wings are retaining 25 percent of Savard’s salary.

The Lightning also receive Brian Lashoff.

The 30-year old Savard was drafted 94th overall in the fourth-round of the 2009 draft by the Blue Jackets. He’s a pending UFA with a $4.25 million.

Here’s the three-way trade between Tampa, Detroit and Columbus landing Savard in Tampa ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ZCVCpaogkR — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 10, 2021

Thoughts from the media

Frank Seravalli: “Market price has been set for 2021 on retaining salary as we expect other 3rd party teams to act as financiers over next 48 hrs. #RedWings spent ~$241,379 in real cash in Savard deal to “buy” 4th rd pick. Last year, #Leafs spent $242,473 for 5th rd pick in Lehner deal.”

Joe Smith: “David Savard has been a Lightning top target, pending UFA right shot D. Lightning haven’t been shy in using first round picks and prospects (dealing two firsts last year). Usually don’t go for rentals, but chance to win another Cup.”

Brayton Wilson: “Good on the Blue Jackets for getting a first round pick for David Savard.”

Ben Misfeldt: “Savard is a very good defensive defenseman who is well-liked by both “eye-test people” and “analytics people”. According to @EvolvingHockey , he’s +18.3 GAR at even-strength defence since 2018. He makes Tampa Bay even scarier for the playoffs.”

David Savard, reportedly acquired by TB, is a stay-at-home physical second-pair defensive defenceman who keeps opponents to the outside when he’s on the ice. The match with Tampa felt inevitable. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/aBVBcb6b4O — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 10, 2021



