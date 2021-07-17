NHL Trade: Dallas Stars trade Jason Dickinson to the Vancouver Canucks

The Dallas Stars have traded forward Jason Dickinson to the Vancouver Canucks for a 2021 third-round pick.

Thoughts from the media

Thomas Drance: “Jason Dickinson was on the golf course – eying the clock closely – when he found out he’d been dealt to Vancouver today.

“You know what, I’m super excited to be in Vancouver. We’re Canadian, so we love that too. I was a big fan of Vancouver when they made their cup run in 2011.”

Thomas Drance: “Jason Dickinson is represented by Pat Morris of Newport Sports, #Canucks got permission from Stars to talk to Morris prior to the trade.

Dickinson is an arb. eligible RFA, but Vancouver has “A good idea of what it looks like” to do an extension, Benning tells @TheAthleticNHL.”

Matthew DeFranks: “The Stars would have lost Jason Dickinson for nothing in the expansion draft, so good work to get a third-round pick for him. The top selections have tightened for Seattle in Dallas: an unknown in Ben Bishop, a prospect in Adam Mascherin or a UFA in Jamie Oleksiak.”

Harman Dayal: “I’d bet on Jason Dickinson for a third rounder any day. Excellent defensive player who can plug the 3C hole. #Canucks were one of the worst defensive teams in the NHL last year. Dickinson’s two-way intelligence unquestionably helps.”

Jeff Paterson: “Dickinson seems like a younger version of Brandon Sutter. And will likely get used accordingly. PK/faceoffs with hope of offensive contributions”

Vancouver Canucks: “Dickinson, 26, appeared in 51 games with the Stars in 2020.21, registering 7 goals and 8 assists (7-8-15). Over the past six seasons with Dallas, Dickinson has collected 63 points (25-38-63) and 64 penalty minutes in 221 career NHL games.”

Jonathan Willis: “And of course it makes sense for Dallas, too. They’ve done a nice job taking all the really obvious expansion bait away from Seattle.”

Jonathan Willis: “I really don’t mind that. He’s a really solid third-line/PK forward. Only hitch is what he might get via arbitration.”

Thomas Drance: “I quite like Dickinson, who I saw a ton of in the bubble. Classic “the best checkers are first-rounders that didn’t quite hit” player. Rangy, solid without the puck. Can see Travis Green playing him a ton.”

Iain MacIntyre: “Canucks impressed by Dickinson’s versatility+skills, but also leadership, like helping lead player stand for racial justice last summer.

GM Benning: “That weighed into the decision. He’s a high-character person. Bringing in a guy like that to our group, it’s going to help.”

J.D. Burke: “A third-round pick for Jason Dickinson is a little rich for my blood, but I like the fit and the price point. It’s not a home run, by any means, but it’s a nice little bit of business by the #Canucks“

Jason Dickinson, traded to VAN, is an all-defence middle six forward who had some of the best scoring chance suppression numbers in the league this year. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/CBPISwtuAt — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 17, 2021