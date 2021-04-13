NHL Trade Deadline Fallout: Red Wings, Blue Jackets, Ducks, Rangers, Canadiens, Blues and Sharks

Red Wings kept Mantha talks quiet

Darren Dreger: Sources say that the Detroit Red Wings had started considering trading forward Anthony Mantha in the past few weeks. They did an excellent job in hiding that.

Aaron Portzline: Was told that the Columbus Blue Jackets did have some trade talks with the Red Wings about Mantha before he was traded to the Washington Capitals.

Not sure if the what the Blue Jackets were willing to offer.

Reload for the Blue Jackets

Mark Scheig: It was interesting the Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen used the word “reload” and not “rebuild.”

It will be interesting to see how they approach the ‘reload.’

Alison L: Kekalainen when asked about using the word ‘reload’: “We wouldn’t call (this season & trades) a step back. We can do the reload and decide the pace of it with the moves we make in the off season and we’ll be better for it.”

Getzlaf would have went to the Golden Knights

Andy Strickland: It is believed that Ryan Getzlaf had told the Anaheim Ducks a few days before the trade deadline that he would accept a trade to the Vegas Golden Knights as it is still close to his move.

Rangers were looking to mutually terminate DeAngelo’s contract

Darren Dreger: The New York Rangers were willing to terminate the contract for defenseman Anthony DeAngelo. A mutual termination would have made DeAngelo a free agent but he opted not to accept that option.

It was believed that the Montreal Canadiens were very interested.

DeAngelo will be bought out this summer.

Armstrong on the deadline

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong of the trade deadline: ‘It had our minds going in different directions. Certainly the play of the last three games and being in a playoff spot today was a reflection of really deciding to stand pat with this group.”

Nothing for Marleau

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau on if there was a chance that he may have gotten traded yesterday: “Nothing came up.”