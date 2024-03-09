NHL Trade Deadline Fallout: Sabres, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Flyers, and the Penguins

On the Buffalo Sabres

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams: “I’m not trading Alex Tuch. That was not something we have any interest in doing. … Not a guy in any way, shape or form that we’re looking to do anything with.”

Lance Lysowski: The Sabres tired to find forward Victor Olofsson a new home for a free start but they weren’t able too. He’ll get more of an opportunity with the Sabres after Casey Mittelstadt and Kyle Okposo were traded.

Mike Harrington: Sabres owner Terry Pegula loves Zemgus Girgensons and has for a long time and it’s clearly a factor on him not being traded.

“And he does have more consistent effort on a nightly basis than a lot of other players on this team.”

On the Chicago Blackhawks

Mario Tirabassi: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson: “You still work the phones the same, but there’s less substance in those phone calls, which feels like you’re spinning your wheels.”

On the Columbus Blue Jackets

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets GM John Davidson said that some teams did reach out to them about retaining salary as a third-party but they didn’t feel there was enough value for them to do a deal.

On the Philadelphia Flyers

Sheng Peng: Was told that the Philadelphia Flyers were in on defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk until the end. The Sharks traded Okhotiuk to the Calgary Flames for a fifth-round pick.

On the Pittsburgh Penguins

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas said it’s hard to move players that have term due to the flatter salary cap this year but will be easier to do in the offseason.

Josh Getzoff: Penguins GM Dubas said that they had some contract discussions with Jake Guentzel before the season started but:

“Once we got to a certain level, we had to then go through the year & see how the year went.”

“I don’t expect people to agree with it; in this position have to make decisions you think are best for group.”