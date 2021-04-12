NHL Trade: Detroit Red Wings Trade Anthony Mantha To The Washington Capitals
The Detroit Red Wings traded forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals for forwards Richard Panik and Jakub Vrana, a 2021 first-round pick and 2022 second-round pick.
The 26-year old Mantha was drafted 20th overall in the first-round of the 2013 draft by the Red Wings. He carries a $5.7 million cap hit through 2023-24.

The 30-year old Panik was drafted 52nd overall in the second-round of the 2009 draft by the Lightning. He carries a $2.75 million cap hit through 2022-23.

The 25-year old Vrana was drafted 13th overall in the first-round of the 2014 draft by the Capitals. He carries a $3.35 million cap hit. He’ll be a RFA after the season.

Thoughts from the media

Pierre LeBrun: “My guess is the Caps view this as two trades in one: 1) Panik plus a pick to relieve them of $2.75M in flap cap environment going forward with 2 more years on that contract; 2) Then Vrana plus a pick for Mantha.”

Justin Bourne: “A small part of the price WSH is paying there is to take Panik’s remaining $5.5m over two years, I imagine. Like the Caps pushing their chips in here, should be good for all parties involved. Vrana can finally be one of The Guys somewhere.”

Nick Alberga: “Steve Yzerman works his magic yet again getting a very respectable return in exchange for Anthony Mantha, who hasn’t been great this season.”

Harman Dayal: “The Panik cap dump is important from Washington’s perspective (two more years at $2.75 M). But for a rebuilding Wings team that can absorb that easily, this is very good work.”

Renaud Lavoie: “Anthony Mantha didn’t asked for a trade. Now he’s going to play with a team that his having a lot of success.”

Samantha Pell: “Mantha, 26-year-old winger, is 6 foot 5, 234 pounds. Has 11 goals, 10 assists for Detroit this season. Scored 25 goals in the 2018-19 season and 24 goals in the 2017-18 season.”

