NHL Trade: Detroit Red Wings Trade Anthony Mantha To The Washington Capitals

The Detroit Red Wings traded forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals for forwards Richard Panik and Jakub Vrana, a 2021 first-round pick and 2022 second-round pick.

The 26-year old Mantha was drafted 20th overall in the first-round of the 2013 draft by the Red Wings. He carries a $5.7 million cap hit through 2023-24.

The 30-year old Panik was drafted 52nd overall in the second-round of the 2009 draft by the Lightning. He carries a $2.75 million cap hit through 2022-23.

The 25-year old Vrana was drafted 13th overall in the first-round of the 2014 draft by the Capitals. He carries a $3.35 million cap hit. He’ll be a RFA after the season.

Thoughts from the media

Pierre LeBrun: “My guess is the Caps view this as two trades in one: 1) Panik plus a pick to relieve them of $2.75M in flap cap environment going forward with 2 more years on that contract; 2) Then Vrana plus a pick for Mantha.”

Justin Bourne: “A small part of the price WSH is paying there is to take Panik’s remaining $5.5m over two years, I imagine. Like the Caps pushing their chips in here, should be good for all parties involved. Vrana can finally be one of The Guys somewhere.”

Nick Alberga: “Steve Yzerman works his magic yet again getting a very respectable return in exchange for Anthony Mantha, who hasn’t been great this season.”

Harman Dayal: “The Panik cap dump is important from Washington’s perspective (two more years at $2.75 M). But for a rebuilding Wings team that can absorb that easily, this is very good work.”

Renaud Lavoie: “Anthony Mantha didn’t asked for a trade. Now he’s going to play with a team that his having a lot of success.”

Samantha Pell: “Mantha, 26-year-old winger, is 6 foot 5, 234 pounds. Has 11 goals, 10 assists for Detroit this season. Scored 25 goals in the 2018-19 season and 24 goals in the 2017-18 season.”

Anthony Mantha

Anthony Mantha, acquired by WSH, is an excellent playdriver at both ends of the ice and a strong scorer. On a very good value contract as well. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/rs5EopJm8I — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 12, 2021

Anthony Mantha (traded to the capitals) is a very strong play-driver with a very good shot that he’s not afraid to use. pic.twitter.com/pyQBr5os96 — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) April 12, 2021

Richard Panik

Richard Panik, acquired by DET, is a perfectly good bottom six winger with two years left on a $2.8M contract. Not bad value but not the kind of deal most teams want in a flat-cap environment. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/vDv7tQxgK7 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 12, 2021

Panik (also in return to Detroit with a bevy of picks) is a shut-down forward with some shooting talent and a good penalty differential. pic.twitter.com/8D1DQopT0Z — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) April 12, 2021

Jakub Vrana

Jakub Vrana, acquired by DET, has been stuck in third line minutes but he’s one of the league’s most efficient goal scorers at 5v5, has an excellent shot, and is no slouch at driving offence either. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/84ciheyI0l — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 12, 2021