NHL Trade: Devils Damon Severson to the Blue Jackets in a Sign-and-Trade
The Columbus Blue Jackets continue to load up on defenceman. First, they acquire Ivan Provorv from the Philadelphia Flyers. Now as part of the second sign and trade in NHL history, the Blue Jackets acquire defenceman Damon Severson from the New Jersey Devils.

Severson will sign an eight-year extension with the Blue Jackets that carries a salary cap hit of $6.25 million.

He will also get a $10.8 million signing bonus as well.

The annual average value Severson is receiving from the Blue Jackets is around what Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli projected Severson would get on the open market as the Devils were not going to re-sign the defenceman.

As part of the deal, the Devils get a 2023 third-round pick that Blue Jackets got from Calgary.

Recall, Elliotte Friedman had linked Severson to the Blue Jackets. Columbus had been calling about Damon Severson before the Provorov trade. Many thought the deal for Provorov would take them out of the running for Severson. It did not.

The Blue Jackets were one of the worst teams defensively last season. The addition of Severson and Provorov will help. Not to mention the addition of Mike Babcock as head coach.

Severson was the longest-tenured member of the New Jersey Devils. The 60th overall pick from the 2012 NHL Draft recorded 263 points (58 goals and 205 assists) in 647 games with the Devils. In addition, Severson made the playoffs twice the Devils once in 2018 and again in 2023. For his career in the playoffs, he recorded three points (one goal and two assists).

Severson was an unrestricted free agent this summer and was not coming back to the Devils with the emergence of Luke Hughes and 2022 second-overall pick Simon Nemec coming up in the system.

With the addition of Dougie Hamilton and John Marino, Severson slid to the third pairing in New Jersey. He was not going to get back to those top four minutes and even saw his power play decrease.

In Columbus, he gets a fresh start. Again Columbus was looking for puck-moving defenceman and Severson can do that.

The Blue Jackets needed to sure up the right side of their defense and they did that with the Severson trade as the future is bright in Columbus.

 

 