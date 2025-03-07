NHL Trade: Mikko Rantanen Traded to Dallas Stars from Carolina

The Dallas Stars closed the deal with the Carolina Hurricanes as they acquired Mikko Rantanen.

Rantanen going to Dallas for Logan Stankovan and two first-round picks, plus some smaller pieces in the deal as well — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 7, 2025

Dallas is sending two first-round picks, along with Logan Stankoven, to the Hurricanes for Rantanen.

THE MOOSE IS LOOSE IN DALLAS ?@FriedgeHNIC and @sportsnetkyle have the latest Mikko Rantanen trade details ? #NHLTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/MHQQvzejVD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 7, 2025

But that’s not all. While you were sleeping, a deal was in place between the Stars and Hurricanes that would send Rantanen to Dallas. However, Stars GM Jim Nill was not going to make the same mistake as Canes GM Eric Tulsky. Nill wanted a contract extension attached.

Not that @FriedgeHNIC or @Hockey_Robinson need me to back them up but as stated yesterday teams that want Rantanen want GUARANTEES that he is signing an extension. #texashockey #raiseup #njdevils https://t.co/dWkJRVExoo — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) March 7, 2025

Nill waited it out and got Rantanen to agree to an eight-year, $96 million deal that carries an AAV of $12 million.

An extensive back and forth about to end with the Dallas Stars acquiring and extending Mikko Rantanen. Not done, but I believe he’s settling for the $12 mil per as we’ve discussed. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 7, 2025

Before the deadline, there were rumblings that the Hurricanes had offered Rantanen an extension worth between $13 and $14 million. However, he did not feel comfortable in the system. Dallas was one of the teams that played similarly to Colorado, with the talent there.

Rantanen is a bodybuilder (6’4″-215 pounds), which is why his nickname is Moose. He is an elite NHL scorer. Few players have his combination of size, skill, and speed, in addition to his hockey IQ, as he can make plays at high speed.

His one-time shot makes him a major threat on the power play, and he uses his size well to protect the puck. Most of his assists come off the cycle or by outmuscling opponents to extend plays in the trenches. Again, Rantanen is amongst the NHL’s best players and still has room to improve as he enters the prime of his career.

Mikko Rantanen, extended 8x$12M by DAL, is a star scoring winger with a track record of high-end chance creation, finishing, and passing, including in the playoffs. Production wasn’t there in CAR but underlying results showed terrific playdriving and chance numbers nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/D0MQrQBULU — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 7, 2025

In return, Logan Stankoven will go to Carolina. This talented young forward has potential. He might just be the guy the Hurricanes need in that system.

Logan Stankoven, acquired by CAR, is a dynamic young forward. Creative with the puck, a prolific rush player, and a strong playmaker. 5″8 but not afraid to battle or go to tough areas. Insert Canes joke: his only issue this season has been terrible finishing. #Canes pic.twitter.com/swugddQOmn — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 7, 2025

The Hurricanes have given up a lot, only to get Logan Stankoven and multiple first-round picks back in the deal. Tulsky wanted to get something similar to Martin Necas and Jack Drury.

Unless the Hurricanes do something else, this is not a good deal optics-wise.

When it gets done, from Carolina’s perspective: OUT:

Martin Necas

Jack Drury

2025 2nd Round Pick

2026 4th Round Pick IN:

Logan Stankoven

Taylor Hall

2026 1st Round Pick

2027 1st Round Pick

(plus smaller pieces) In between, 13 games of Mikko Rantanen. Thoughts? — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2025

But the Stars are contenders in the West for many years to come, and Rantanen can haunt his former club for this season and eight more after that. He is the most hated man in Colorado. It is the Rantanen Heel Turn we all saw coming.