NHL Trade: Mikko Rantanen Traded to Dallas Stars from Carolina

For the second time this season Mikko Rantanen is getting traded. This time the Carolina Hurricanes move him to the Dallas Stars.
Feb 22, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes forward Mikko Rantanen (96) prepares for a face-off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The Dallas Stars closed the deal with the Carolina Hurricanes as they acquired Mikko Rantanen.

Dallas is sending two first-round picks, along with Logan Stankoven, to the Hurricanes for Rantanen.

But that’s not all. While you were sleeping, a deal was in place between the Stars and Hurricanes that would send Rantanen to Dallas. However, Stars GM Jim Nill was not going to make the same mistake as Canes GM Eric Tulsky. Nill wanted a contract extension attached.

Nill waited it out and got Rantanen to agree to an eight-year, $96 million deal that carries an AAV of $12 million.

Before the deadline, there were rumblings that the Hurricanes had offered Rantanen an extension worth between $13 and $14 million. However, he did not feel comfortable in the system. Dallas was one of the teams that played similarly to Colorado, with the talent there.

Rantanen is a bodybuilder (6’4″-215 pounds), which is why his nickname is Moose. He is an elite NHL scorer. Few players have his combination of size, skill, and speed, in addition to his hockey IQ, as he can make plays at high speed.

His one-time shot makes him a major threat on the power play, and he uses his size well to protect the puck. Most of his assists come off the cycle or by outmuscling opponents to extend plays in the trenches. Again, Rantanen is amongst the NHL’s best players and still has room to improve as he enters the prime of his career.

In return, Logan Stankoven will go to Carolina. This talented young forward has potential. He might just be the guy the Hurricanes need in that system.

The Hurricanes have given up a lot, only to get Logan Stankoven and multiple first-round picks back in the deal. Tulsky wanted to get something similar to Martin Necas and Jack Drury.

Unless the Hurricanes do something else, this is not a good deal optics-wise.

But the Stars are contenders in the West for many years to come, and Rantanen can haunt his former club for this season and eight more after that. He is the most hated man in Colorado. It is the Rantanen Heel Turn we all saw coming.

 

