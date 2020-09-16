NHL Trade: Minnesota Wild Send Eric Staal To the Buffalo Sabres For Marcus Johansson

The Minnesota Wild have traded forward Marcus Johansson to the Buffalo Sabres for center Eric Staal.

The 35-year old Staal was drafted 2nd overall in the first round of the 2003 NHL draft by the Carolina Hurricanes. He carries a $3.25 million cap hit for one more season and a $3 million salary.

The 29-year old Johansson was drafted 24th overall in the first round of the 2009 NHL draft by the Washington Capitals. He carries a $4.5 million cap hit for one more season and a $4 million salary.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin: “If I don’t make moves, we’re just going to stay the same, and that’s not the idea.”

John Vogal: Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on Staal: “I think it’s a great thing for our locker room. It’s great for our organization. He’s a winner.”

John Vogl: Adams on Staal: “I have spoken to Eric. … It was a great conversation. What I said to Eric is I understand when this happens there’s a lot of emotion. … He’s a phenomenal human being.”

John Vogl: Adams: “We don’t want to put Dylan Cozens in a position he’s not ready for.”

Thoughts from the media

Puck Pedia: “After the Staal/Johansson trade (+$1.25M Cap Hit), #mnwild have $69.5M Cap Hit w/ 19 proj. players (11F/6D/2G) for $11.98M Cap Space.

RFA’s: Greenway, Kunin

UFA’s: Galchenyuk, Koivu, Soucy”

Michael Russo: “Guerin says he’s trying to find a different pathway to success here and “sometimes you have to take some drastic measures.” Guerin confirms Johansson will play center in Minnesota. Dean Evason knows him well from Washington and feels he can be an impactful centerman.”

Michael Russo: “Johansson carries $1.25M more of a cap hit at $4.5M. Guerin acquired him to play center. He moved from LW to C in his only year in Buffalo, and that didn’t go too well”

John Vogl: “Trading Marcus Johansson for Eric Staal is quite the splash for Kevyn Adams. Staal will be 36 when the season starts, but he had 19 goals and 47 points in 66 games last year and is just a few seasons removed from 42 goals and 76 points”

Lance Lysowski: Both Staal and Sabres GM Adams were together in Carolina.

Paul Hamilton: “The Sabres getting E.Staal for Johansson is the perfect trade for the Sabres. He can be a great mentor for Cozens and the kid doesn’t need to be rushed. He will also be a great leader to help Eichel too. In the process Adams saves money too. Even at 35, Staal is still productive.”

John Vogl: “Dylan Cozens is ready for the NHL. He’ll be here. The Sabres’ trade for Eric Staal gives them more options. They can ease in Cozens or Mittelstadt at 3C while the other one can play wing.”

Luke Fox: “Sabres save $1 million in salary and get the more productive player in trade for Eric Staal. I like this for Buffalo, needing a responsible, proven centre.”

A *very* strong move for Buffalo.

Eric Staal is older, yes, but he is also $1.25M cheaper and well, a lot better than Marcus Johansson. He’s still a top six calibre player that can drive play well, while Johansson has declined significantly over the past few seasons. pic.twitter.com/ojaIQDFRJQ — dom luszczyszyn (@domluszczyszyn) September 16, 2020

Eric Staal

Marcus Johansson