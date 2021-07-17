NHL Trade: New York Islanders Send Andrew Ladd and Draft Picks to the Arizona Coyotes

The New York Islanders have traded forward Andrew Ladd, 2021 second-round pick (No. 60 – Colorado’s), a conditional 2022 second-round pick and a conditional 2023 third-round pick to the Arizona Coyotes.

Cap Friendly: Trade conditions are:

“2022 2nd round pick: Coyotes receive the better of the two 2022 2nd round picks the Islanders currently hold (NYI, COL).

2023 3rd round pick: The 3rd round pick is transferred if Ladd plays in at least 1 game in 2022-23.

Thoughts from the media

Patrick Johnston: “LMAO this isn’t a trade, this is “we sent a bunch of stuff one way”. There’s literally nothing going from Arizona to Long Island.”

Kevin McGran: “This is strange. Yes, the Islanders save money, but I was under the impression each team had to receive something tangible, even if it was a distant seventh-round pick, or the rights to an unsigned long-shot prospect. The Islanders, apparently, get nothing.”

Nick Alberga: “If someone could tell me what the game plan is for the #Yotes, that would be nice.”

Patrick Johnston: “Last I spoke with Andrew Ladd he very much wanted to keep playing. Fully expect he’ll head to Arizona on a mission.”

David Amber: “Expect Ladd to play in Arizona who want his veteran presence”

Cap Friendly: “The New York #Isles have already paid $1M of Andrew Ladd’s $3M signing bonus. The #Yotes still owe $2M in signing bonuses and $1M in base salary for the 2021-22 season.”

Cap Friendly: “After trading away Leddy and Ladd, the #Islanders now have $12,920,812 in Projected Cap Space based on a tentative roster of 17 (12F – 4D – 1G). The club can also place Boychuk on LTIR if they get close enough to the ceiling and still need more space.”