NHL Trade: Philadelphia Flyers Trade Shayne Gostisbehere to the Arizona Coyotes

The Philadelphia Flyers have traded defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, 2022 2nd and 7th round pick to the Arizona Coyotes for nothing.

The 28-year old Gostisbehere was drafted 78th overall in the 3rd round of the 2012 draft by the Flyers.

Thoughts from the media:

Ryan Gilbert: I’m still a pretty big fan of Chuck Fletcher’s two trades thus far.

Out:

Shayne Gostisbehere

Philippe Myers

Nolan Patrick

2nd & 7th round picks

In:

Ryan Ellis

Account4Hockey: “Gostisbehere’s salary only $1M this year and $3.25M next year. ”

John Gambadoro: “Gostibehere, 28, is an offensive defenseman with two years left on a 6-year, $27 million dollar contract he signed in 2017 with Philadelphia.”

Jonathan Willis: “Gostisbehere averaged 19:56 per game with the Flyers last season. He’s a flawed player to be sure, but presumably he’ll play some role in Arizona, which also gets a bunch of picks.”

Adam Gretz: “Seattle should have taken that Gostisbehere deal.”

Shawn Simpson: “Arizona is taking on cap space while acquiring picks, which is needed to rebuild. Such a long and painful ways to go. But it’s the only way up, and Tourigny is a nice leader for it.”

Ryan Gilbert: “Shayne Gostisbehere was an electric player at his best in Philadelphia and brought a lot of excitement to a boring Flyers team in the mid-2010s. His career didn’t go as many hoped, unfortunately, but all the best to him in Arizona (or wherever his final destination may be).”

Charlie O’Connor: “Can confirm that Arizona is indeed taking on the entirety of Gostisbehere’s remaining contract. No retention.”

Sam Carchidi: “I get that Ghost needed to be traded to clear cap space. I don’t get why you would have to give a second-rounder to entice Arizona.”

Bill Meltzer: “Hate to see Ghost go, having covered him since his first day of his first Flyers development camp. But the Flyers got desperately needed cap space, and were dealing from a disadvantage.”

Anthony Mingioni: “With the acquisition of Ryan Ellis and the likely role of young Cam York, there was always a likelihood of Shayne Gostisbehere trade. Now to see the particulars of the deal.”

Frozen Pool: “Inconsistent, high-upside defenseman who is capable of good point totals even in a sheltered role. He is one to watch this coming year…”

Charlie O’Connor: “Trading Ghost this summer always made sense for the Flyers. They need cap space, they want to reshape the defense, and with Cam York looming, they have a younger player in need of the same usage that Gostisbehere ideally receives.”

Shayne Gostisbhere, reportedly acquired by ARI, is a powerplay specialist offensive defenceman who played sheltered 2nd pair minutes last season. #Yotes pic.twitter.com/VzL2VQRVRJ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 22, 2021