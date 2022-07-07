NHL Trade: The Blackhawks Trade Alex DeBrincat to the Senators

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for a 2022 first-round pick (No. 7), a 2022 second-round pick (No. 39) and a 2023 third-round pick.

Mark Lazerus: Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on the trade: “It was an incredibly difficult decision to trade a player of Alex’s caliber. We feel as if this move sets the Blackhawks up for future success by giving us additional flexibility and future talent.”

Ben Pope: GM Davidson: “We feel as if this move sets the Blackhawks up for future success by giving us additional flexibility and future talent.”

Thoughts from the media

Ben Pope: “This is not a good return at all for DeBrincat. I understand the Hawks have completely committed to a full rebuild, and committing to a plan is a good thing, but this just isn’t equal to DeBrincat’s value.”

John Dietz: Brutal. Not nearly enough for Alex DeBrincat. Blackhawks get 7th pick and 39th pick this year and third-rounder in 2024. Let me repeat: BRUTAL.

Ian Mendes: “I’m hesitant to call this trade a home run for Ottawa. I’m actually thinking it’s a grand slam.”

Frank Seravalli: “See a lot of reaction with people underwhelmed by return for DeBrincat. Understandable, I guess, and probably even fair to say CHI thought they might get more when process started. That said, not sure all fully appreciate what $ DeBrincat will be paid. Not an easy deal to swing.”

Evolving Wild: “Can we just quickly talk about how Chicago signed Seth Jones to a 8 x $9.5M deal less than a year ago and are now trading away their best player”

Anthony Petrielli: “Really like DeBrincat but I imagine the $9 million qualifying offer scared off more than a few teams. Fair for Ottawa to take a swing on him though given his age, production, where they are in their development and the price.”

Mike Harrington: “The #Blackhawks are just a complete embarrassment on every level.”

Josh Yohe: “Be happy you don’t root for the Blackhawks.”

Big trade for Ottawa, who adds a quality goal scorer in Alex DeBrincat https://t.co/XvNYpXgdrF pic.twitter.com/gFzRq40gmP — Next Level Stats (@NextLevelStat) July 7, 2022