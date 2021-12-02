NHL Trade: The Buffalo Sabres Acquire Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded goaltender Malcolm Subban to the Buffalo Sabres for future considerations.

John Vogl: “Malcolm Subban is now the highest-paid goalie in the Sabres’ organization with an $850,000 cap hit and $950,000 salary. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a cap hit of $788,733, Craig Anderson and Aaron Dell are at $750,000 and Dustin Tokarski has a cap hit of $725,000 with a salary of $750,000.”

John Vogl: “Malcolm Subban is with Chicago’s AHL team. He’s 2-2-1 with an .893 save percentage. The 27-year-old has played 82 NHL games, going 36-31-8 with an .899 save percentage.”

Mark Lazerus: “Makes sense. Sabres needed goaltending (Dell has been … rough) and the Blackhawks have had three goalies splitting time in Rockford (Subban, Delia, Söderblom), which isn’t good for anyone.”

Tracey Myers: “Good for Subban for getting another opportunity elsewhere. Definitely deserved, IMO.”

John Vogl: “Malcolm Subban would likely be an upgrade over Aaron Dell, but as a pending UFA, he wouldn’t be that bridge to the prospects that we recently discussed.”

John Vogl: “The biggest thing this does: It allows the Sabres to keep Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in Rochester. The only goalies on NHL deals were Anderson, Tokarski, Dell and UPL. With Anderson hurt and Dell not playing well, Subban will add another NHL goalie”