NHL Trade: The Buffalo Sabres Trade Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers

The Buffalo Sabres have traded forward Sam Reinhart to the Florida Panthers for goaltender Devon Levi and a pick(s). Remaining details to come – trade call this morning.

The 25-year old Reinhart was drafted 2nd overall in the 1st round of the 2014 draft. He is a restricted free agent.

The 19-year old Levi was drafted 212th overall in the 2020 draft by the Panthers.

George Richards of Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers are believed to want an extension in place before the deal is finalized.

Bill Whitehead: The Panthers now have three of the top four picks from the 2014 draft.

1st – Aaron Ekblad

2nd – Sam Reinhart

4th – Sam Bennett

They are only missing Leon Draisaitl from the top four.

Frozen Tools: “Lots of talent in Florida so plenty of opportunity for him to maintain his scoring level. The only concern is he could end up off the top line which would limit his upside.”

Sam Reinhart, traded to FLA, is a strong top-six two-way forward who scores efficiently. He was one of the few Sabres whose finishing didn’t mysteriously vanish this season. #FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/bdJVCgkzBW — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 24, 2021

Sam Reinhart

Devon Levi

