NHL Trade: The Calgary Flames Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils

Dan Rosen: The New Jersey Devils have acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames for forward Yegor Sharangovich and a 2023 3rd round pick (No. 80).

Puck Pedia: The Draft Pick the #Flames received (#80):

-Was originally #Flames

-Traded to #SeaKraken for Calle Jarnkrok

-Traded to #CBJ for Oliver Bjorkstrand

-Traded to #NJDevils for Damon Severson

-Traded back to #Flames for Toffoli

Wes Gilbertson: Flames GM Craig Conroy on their decision to trade Toffoli: “Tyler, he’s played great for us. But to be able to get a little younger and add a pick, that’s something we were hoping to do at the draft.”

Eric Francis: Tyler Toffoli had said that he wanted to sign a contract extension but when the talks didn’t start, he asked for a trade: “I was waiting for an extension conversation and there was none coming and didn’t feel like there was one in the future. It didn’t sound like there was any sort of need for me, or want in a way, so it was a personal decision. I thought it was time for myself and my wife to experience something different and move forward.”

Eric Francis: GM Conroy on Sharangovich: “Good size, skates well, can score. He’s a shooter, that’s his MO.”

Sharangovich can play all three forward positions and kill penalties. They’ll see where he fits in camp before deciding what position he’ll be playing.

Eric Francis: “Newest Flame, Yegor Sharangovich, is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound Belarussian centre who is 25 years old. Two seasons ago he scored 24 goals, in his second NHL season. The trade for Toffoli comes with a third rounder from NJ”

Chris Johnston: Yegor Sharangovich is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. There have been no discussions yet with the #flames on a contract extension.