NHL Trade: The Florida Panthers Acquired Brandon Montour From the Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have traded right-handed defenseman Brandon Montour to the Florida Panthers for a 2021 third-round pick.

The 26-year old Montour was drafted 55th overall in the second-round of the 2014 NHL draft by the Anaheim Ducks. He carries a $3.85 million cap hit and is a pending UFA.

Pierre LeBrun: Montour in a text: “Fresh start. Super excited to finish off strong!”

David Dwork: Panthers GM Bill Zito after acquiring Montour: “Brandon is a capable and talented right-shot defenseman who will have an immediate impact on our club. His two-way acumen and ability to play important minutes make him an exciting addition to the Panthers.”

Thoughts from the media

Brian Lawton: “Just a 3rd would suggest prices are dropping, there are a scarcity of buyers in the market willing to pull the trigger on a trade. You have to think @BuffaloSabres would be better off waiting if in fact a 3rd is the best offer as of today.”

Jonathan Willis: “That’s fantastic value for the Panthers.”

Jonathan Willis: “Elaborating on this: as a long-time watcher of terrible hockey teams, perfectly good defencemen often end up terribly undervalued because they get tarred by association. Getting a 20-minute per game RD for the same price as a middle-six wing or bottom-six centre is good business.”

John Vogl: “Brandon Montour had four goals and nine points in his last 13 games with the Sabres.”

John Vogl: “The Sabres acquired Montour from the Ducks at the 2019 deadline in exchange for a first-round pick and defense prospect Brendan Guhle. Montour was expected to lead power play but never got the minutes, which went to Dahlin and Ristolainen.”

Brandon Montour, reportedly acquired by FLA, has been one of the league’s worst defencemen in the past three seasons. His production has been decent but his underlying numbers have been brutal at both ends since before the Sabres traded for him. #FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/hZRGNOHWbY — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 10, 2021

Brandon Montour (to Florida for a third, somehow) is a replacement level player who hurts his team’s 5v5 offence, hurts his team’s 5v4 offence, hurts his team’s 5v5 defence, and hurts his team’s 4v5 defence. Decent shot though and an ok penalty differential. pic.twitter.com/ULJ6bxImgc — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) April 10, 2021