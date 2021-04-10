NHL Trade: The Florida Panthers Acquired Brandon Montour From the Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres have traded right-handed defenseman Brandon Montour to the Florida Panthers for a 2021 third-round pick.
© Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author

The Buffalo Sabres have traded right-handed defenseman Brandon Montour to the Florida Panthers for a 2021 third-round pick.

The 26-year old Montour was drafted 55th overall in the second-round of the 2014 NHL draft by the Anaheim Ducks. He carries a $3.85 million cap hit and is a pending UFA.

Pierre LeBrun: Montour in a text: “Fresh start. Super excited to finish off strong!”

David Dwork: Panthers GM Bill Zito after acquiring Montour: “Brandon is a capable and talented right-shot defenseman who will have an immediate impact on our club. His two-way acumen and ability to play important minutes make him an exciting addition to the Panthers.”

Thoughts from the media

Brian Lawton: “Just a 3rd would suggest prices are dropping, there are a scarcity of buyers in the market willing to pull the trigger on a trade. You have to think @BuffaloSabres would be better off waiting if in fact a 3rd is the best offer as of today.”

Jonathan Willis: “That’s fantastic value for the Panthers.”

Jonathan Willis: “Elaborating on this: as a long-time watcher of terrible hockey teams, perfectly good defencemen often end up terribly undervalued because they get tarred by association. Getting a 20-minute per game RD for the same price as a middle-six wing or bottom-six centre is good business.”

John Vogl: “Brandon Montour had four goals and nine points in his last 13 games with the Sabres.”

John Vogl: “The Sabres acquired Montour from the Ducks at the 2019 deadline in exchange for a first-round pick and defense prospect Brendan Guhle. Montour was expected to lead power play but never got the minutes, which went to Dahlin and Ristolainen.”

 