NHL Trade: The Montreal Canadiens Trade Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers.
Up next
Author

The Montreal Canadiens have traded defesneman Ben Chiariot to the Florida Panthers for an unprotected 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick and Tyler Smilanic.

The Canadiens are retaining 50 percent of Chiarot’s salary.

Thoughts from the media

Frank Seravalli: The fourth round pick was to get the Canadiens to retain 50 percent of Chiarot’s salary – $1.75 million.

Chris Peters: “Nice haul for the Habs. Smilanic is a good scoring forward with some pace. Has played C at times, but probably a wing as a pro. Was part of U.S. WJC team before it got cancelled. Numbers were only OK this year, but he’s got more in there. Good tools and time to develop.”

Adam Gretz: “No problem with the Panthers paying prospects or picks (banners hang forever) but it is worth asking if Frank Vatrano (who had to be traded for cap space) and those picks/prospects could have brought them a more impactful player.”

Dom Luszczyszyn: “The Panthers have a way of making questionable players work in their system, so it’ll be really interesting to see how Chiarot fits there in a lesser role”

Dom Luszczyszyn: “Chiarot is better than his numbers (especially this year’s terrible numbers), but this is still an incredibly steep price to pay. Great work by the Canadiens”

Evolving Wild: “Chiarot has been used as a top pair defenseman for the past several seasons so maybe a change of role/deployment (and not using him on the penalty kill) will help… but, still, this is an awful trade for the Panthers.”

J.D. Burke: “Oh, wow. Montréal got a 2023 first out of this too. What an absolute coup for the Habs. I don’t even think the most generous possible assessment of Chiarot’s game aligns with this sort of return.”

Cam Robinson: “Ty Smilanic is a high-pace, north-south forward who loves to forecheck and does it well. He has a pretty nice wrist shot too. Bottom six energy line type of upside.”

 

 