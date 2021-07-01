NHL Trade: The Nashville Predators Trade Viktor Arvidsson To The Los Angeles Kings

The Nashville Predators trade forward Viktor Arvidsson to the Los Angeles Kings for a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick.

Arvidsson has three years left on his contract at a $4,25 million salary cap hit.

The 28-year old Arvidsson was drafted 112th overall in the fourth round of the 2014 draft by the Predators.

ESPN 102.5 The Game: Predators GM David Poile said that the Seattle expansion draft played a role in the Arvidsson trade: “I’ve had a couple conversations with . Ideally, if we could strike a deal to determine a certain player who we would lose, I’d like to do that.”

ESPN 102.5 The Game: Poile continued: “If Viktor Arvidsson was not protected, he would’ve been taken by Seattle and that’s who we would’ve lost… It definitely was a factor, not just losing Viktor for nothing.”

Thoughts from the media

Dennis Bernstein: “While I agree with you that it’s not the signature trade that needs to be made, I’ll bet you a couple of dollars, Kings 1C will be happy to have a shoot-first winger added.”

Dennis Bernstein: “Small picture: Imagine if you will, a shoot-first forward on LAK.

Medium picture: Had to start importing established skilled talent, checks box

Big picture: Proven player for picks in rounds (outside 1st) w multiples. A steal if Arvidsson close to old production, meh if not.”

Jason Gregor: “Love the trade for the Kings. Great bet. Arvidsson scored 31, 29 and 34 goals from 2017-2019, then dipped to 15 and 10 last two years.

He averaged 3.18 shots/game and 13.6sh% in 17-19. Then averaged 2.53 shot/game and 8.9sh% last two years.

Can easily see him bounce back to 20G.”

Brooks Bratten of NHL.com: “Despite the trade of a talented player, the Predators do not view this as the start of a rebuild. Rather, the organization remains confident in their ability to stay competitive and continue to make the playoffs year over year, while positioning to win the Stanley Cup without entering into a rebuilding mode. With a number of prospects and draft picks in the system – including eight selections in this year’s Draft – the foundation will continue to solidify in the years to come.”