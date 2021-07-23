NHL Trade: The New York Rangers Trade Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues

The New York Rangers have traded forward Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues for Sammy Blais and a 2022 2nd round pick.

Buchnevich is a restricted free agent.

The 26-year old Buchnevich was drafted 75th overall in the 3rd round of the 2013 draft by the Rangers.

The 25-year old Blais was drafted 176th overall in the 6th round of the 2014 draft by the Blues. He has a $1.5 million salary cap hit.

Thoughts from the media

Andy Strickland: “Blues have had extension talks with Buchnevich throughout the afternoon. ”

Dan Rosen: “Another way of looking at it is the Rangers clearly felt Buchnevich was was expendable. They weren’t going to trade him for a player like him. They’re addressing other needs to fill out a team. You don’t have to like the trade. I’m simply raising the points they are addressing.”

Dan Rosen: “Buchnevich is a RFA. With Panarin, Kreider, Kakko, Lafreniere and Kravtsov, he was a luxury NYR couldn’t afford. They downgrade in skill but upgrade in the hard to play against metric. Plus add a second round pick as an asset. All in all, trade makes sense from NYR perspective.”

Lou Korac: “Sammy Blais at his best was solid for #stlblues but was in and out of the lineup, whether injury or scratch. He developed into a solid, physical player. Had some offensively gifted moments but every time it seemed like he gained traction, an injury would derail him.”

Larry Brooks: “Blais is a bottom six, north-south, physical winger to fill a need. Cap hit of $1.5M fits. As previously written, there is going to be no room under cap going forward (or in lineup) for Buchnevich.”

Byron Bader: “That is not a whole lot to pay for a player of Buchnevich’s caliber, who is on a big upswing. Should have cost at least a 1st rounder. ”

Byron Bader: “Buchnevich is a very productive NHLer and has a better than not chance of turning into a star. Blais is an NHLer but a replacement level producer and a 2nd round nets an NHLer about 30% of the time. Not a great trade for the Rangers.”

Tom Timmermann: “Wonder if Rangers are clearing some cap space. In any case, Buchnevich is an excellent pickup for the Blues.”

Satiar Shah: “That’s a great deal for the Blues”

Lou Korac: “Buchnevich is an RFA with arbitration rights, coming off a 48-point season (20 goals, 28 assists) in 54 games for the #NYR last season. Can play either LW or RW, a terrific pickup.”

Nick Alberga: “Might be in the minority but I actually like the Buchnevich deal more for the #NYR. Sammy Blais is disgustingly underrated. And that’s no slight on Buchnevich.”

Cam Robinson: “This seems like a real misstep for the Rangers. Blais is fine in his role, but Buchnevich is far more than a 2nd rounder better than him despite cap implications and whatnot”

Jeremy Rutherford: “- Buchnevich came miles under David Quinn the last three years

– Quinn nicknamed him Captain Happy because of his classic facial expressions

– Has a terrific shot, tends to over-pass a bit

– Added PK last year and was good

– Might have been the Rangers’ best player in the first half last season

– Didn’t get much first PP time and still put up good numbers

– After some tough love, he found consistency in his engagement nightly

– Very popular guy among Zibanejad, Kreider, Panarin”

Pavel Buchnevich, acquired by STL, is a top-end first line winger who’s been consistently strong through the last three seasons with great results at both ends of the ice. #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/m2pvi4wSdq — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 23, 2021

Samuel Blais (in return to NYR with a 2nd) has played much less, his impact on shots is a little below average but /his/ shot looks very good even if perhaps he should shoot a little more. pic.twitter.com/RrNQF04J9h — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 23, 2021



Pavel Buchnevich

Sammy Blais