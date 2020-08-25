NHL Trade: The Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Kasperi Kapanen To The Pittsburgh Penguins

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Kasperi Kapanen, forward Evan Rodrigues, defenseman Jesper Lindgren, and forward Pontus Aberg to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2020 first-round pick (15th overall), forward Filip Hallander and defenseman David Warsofsky.

Wes Crosby: Penguins GM Jim Rutherford: “Kasperi is a good, young player that brings speed to our lineup and plays the way we want to play. Having previously drafted him, we know him as a player and feel he can improve our top-6.”

Kasperi Kapanen is a goal-scoring bottom six forward who has been extremely inconsistent so far in his career. The Penguins will hope that he can regain his 18-19 form, the only season in which he was a difference-maker. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/YXfJGVjQnz — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 25, 2020

The 24-year old Kapanen was drafted 22nd overall in the first-round of the 2014 draft by the Penguins. He carries a $3.2 million salary cap hit for another two seasons.

The 23-year old Lindgren was drafted 95th overall in the fourth-round of the 2015 draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 26-year old Aberg was drafted 37th overall in the second-round of the 2012 draft by the Nashville Predators.

The 27-year old Rodrigues was signed by the Penguins. He’s an RFA.

The 20-year old Hallander was drafted 58th overall in the second-round of the 2018 draft by the Penguins.

The 30-year old Warsofsky was drafted 95th overall in the fourth-round of the 2008 draft by the St. Louis Blues.

Thoughts from media

Matt Vensel: “This #Pens trade is a head-scratcher. Giving up the 15th overall pick in a good draft and the better of the two prospects in this deal for a 45-point player in Kasperi Kapanen, who is not a top PP guy. Plus, Pens take on salary. Has to be another domino here, right?”

Matt Vensel: “Would guess the #Pens see Kapanen as a top-six right winger. They did lack one of those this season, leading to the Sheary trade. But you have to think they could have gotten more for their first-rounder.”

Darren Dreger: “Toronto really likes Hållander. Smart, competitive player. Early option to sign Rodrigues if there’s a deal to be made. They pick up a much needed 1st round pick and shave $3.2 million in cap space. Impressive trade.”

Jesse Marshall: “I don’t know what I’m more confused about: the 15th overall pick, or Filip Hallander. The fact that both are involved is almost incomprehensible to me. I’m really not trying to be hyperbolic here but I do not understand any aspect of this trade.”

Scott Wheeler: “It’s easy to understand why the Pens make that move. They’re in forever win-now mode. Kapanen, if he can get back to 2018-2019, is a very useful top-nine skater with enviable speed. But three for the price of one is still a steep price to pay, even if Kapanen gives you 40 points.”

Scott Wheeler: “The Leafs might well get a better player than Kapanen at 15th overall. Hallander might well become a comparable player. With the cap space they might get a better player.”

David Pagnotta: “Leafs now have ~$7.791M in salary cap space with RFAs Mikheyev, Dermott, Engvall & Gauthier to sign. Rodrigues is an RFA, but as mentioned, I’d expect Leafs not to qualify him, making him a UFA. Pending UFAs include Barrie, Ceci, Clifford & Spezza.”

Tony Ferrari: “Hållander is a good skater who probably profiles as a winger at the next level realistically but center isn’t out of the question. Good speed and hands, likes to drive the net. A bit of a stalky kid who battles hard. Smart player who knows his role and excels in it.”

Dan Kingerski: “I’ll tell you this about Hallander— message boards and fans loved him BUT his skating was far away from being able to play in North America. His first step was slow. He REALLY wanted to play in North America this season but apparently wasn’t invited.”

Charlie O’Conner: “whoa the Pens gave up Hallander too??? I mean, he’s not an elite prospect, but he’s one of their few worthwhile ones and I’ve always liked him.”

Adam Gretz: “Do not necessarily have a problem adding a player like Kapanen (he’s fine) that just seems like … a really weird trade and a lot to give up for a guy that doesn’t address your biggest need.”

Adam Gretz: “In the end I think my initial take on this is I think Kapanen can help them but I wonder if the could have used those assets in a different way. I don’t think it’s the disaster it is being considered but I also don’t really get it. This is my take.”

Aivis Kalnins: “What fascinates me is the fact that rights (?) to Pontus Aberg are part of this deal. Aberg is currently in KHL on a one-year deal with Traktor Chelyabinsk.”

Will Scouch: “This is absolutely outrageous for Toronto, holy crow. Lindgren is fine I guess, but Aberg was a flyer and Kapanen, well, you’re hoping he captures what he’s capable of, but goodness gracious.”

Will Scouch: “From Pittsburgh’s perspective, I get it. You have to keep trying to win with that core. You just do. A good 1st to play with, Rodrigues wasn’t a fit, Hallander isn’t an impact player for you, and I still believe there’s malleability with Kapanen to be more of an impact player.”

J.D. Burke: “re: Hållander. Not hard to imagine a scenario where he’s a call-up option near the end of next season and challenging for a full-time role at the start of the one that follows. That is, of course, if we still have a functioning civilization in which he can play.”

Dimitri Filipovic: “I’m all for trying to get Crosby and Malkin roster help while they’re still good but the Penguins just gave the Leafs 4 assets (pick, prospect, useful player, cap space) for a player everyone knew they wanted to move”

Justin Cuthbert: “Kapanen had some great moments with the Leafs. Unfortunate it didn’t work out, but you can’t pay a player with a third-line ceiling what he’s making when four other forwards are combining for $40 mil.”

Filip Hallander is Pittsburgh’s best prospect. The 1st and Hallander is a massive win for the Maple Leafs. Pittsburgh now has a bottom 3 prospect pool after dealing away Hallander and Addison (Zucker trade). The Leafs have a top 5 pool after the trade.#LeafsForever#LetsGoPens https://t.co/014oqg7SYv pic.twitter.com/QbRcO0fTlt — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) August 25, 2020

Kasperi Kapanen

Jesper Lindgren

Pontus Aberg

Evan Rodrigues

Filip Hallander

David Warsofsky