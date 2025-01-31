NHL Trade: The Vancouver Canucks Trade J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks have traded J.T. Miller, Erik Brannstrom, and rights to Jackson Dorrington to the New York Rangers for Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a top 13 protected 2025 first-round draft pick.

Miller agreed to waive his no-trade clause to allow the deal to go through. The Canucks are not retaining any salary.

The 31-year-old Miller carries an $8 million salary cap hit for five more seasons. Miller spent the first six seasons of his career with the Rangers.

The 25-year-old Brannstrom is a pending RFA with a $900,000 salary cap hit. Brannstrom was a first-round pick in 2017, 15th overall.

The 20-year-old Dorrington was drafted 176th overall in the sixth round of the 2022. He hasn’t been signed to his ELC yet.

The 25-year-old Chytil has two years left on his contract with a $4.4375 million cap hit. He was drafted 21st overall in the first round of the 2017 NHL draft.

The 22-year-old Mancini has a year left on his contract at an $870,000 cap hit. He was drafted 159th overall in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL draft.

Thoughts from the media

Satiar Shah: “Rutherford prepared us for the JT return being underwhelming, and it is. He also said they’d look to flip some of those assets to get what they want, we’ll see what the second act is.”

Greg Wyshynski: “To my Vancouver friends stressing over the return on a player with full no-movement protection: The most important player in the trade is Elias Pettersson, who hopefully can be Elias Pettersson again now that Miller’s gone.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: “Canucks wanted Schneider but #NYR repeatedly said no, so they pivot to a less proven young right-handed defenseman with a similar profile.”

Greg Wyshynski: “Couple of thoughts on the Miller trade: – Miller and Trocheck are close friends. Likely top 2 centers next season. – Pretty clear Borgen market corrected Mancini. – Excited to see what Filip Chytil does with an expanded role. Since 2022-23, 2nd on NYR in points/60 (2.07) at 5v5.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: “This trade doesn’t come without obvious concerns — #NYR now have two 31-year-old centers who are under contract until they turn 37, and I’ve heard from sources who point to reasons why Miller keeps getting traded — but the Rangers will now boast Miller, Trocheck and Zibanejad as their top-3 centers. That looks pretty good, on paper.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: “This definitely raises more questions about Zibanejad’s future in the organization, in particular, but that’s probably a topic for another day. It’s a pretty safe bet all three veteran centers will finish this season on the roster, then reassess over the summer. ”

Arpon Basu: “Kreider, 33

Panarin, 33

R. Smith, 33

Carrick, 32

Zibanejad, 31

Trocheck, 31

J.T. Miller, 31

Rangers don’t have a single D-man that’s 30. Oldest guy on the blue line is Will Borgen, 28.

That’s an unusual split.”

Austin Stanovich: “I know the NTC had a massive impact on the potential return, but that is not a lot of value to get back for Miller.”

J.T. Miller, acquired by NYR, is a playmaking forward who combines speed, physicality, and passing ability in one of the most unique skillsets in the league. Finishing has been a problem this year but it's been strong in the past. Confrontational on and off the ice.

Deal is still shaping out, but sounds like Miller is part of the deal going to #NYR. Chytil part of the deal going to #Canucks Full deal includes Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a draft pick