NHL Trade: Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Anthony Mantha

Just a couple of days before the NHL Trade Deadline, the Vegas Golden Knights are getting into the action by acquiring Anthony Mantha from the Washinton Capitals.

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Anthony Mantha from Washington. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 5, 2024

The Golden Knights are sending a second round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to Washington for Mantha.

? TRADE ALERT ? The Golden Knights have acquired forward Anthony Mantha from Washington in exchange for a 2024 2nd round pick and a 2026 4th round pick. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 5, 2024

In addition, the Capitals will retain 50 percent of Mantha’s salary.



The Golden Knights were going to be an active team at the deadline. Vegas has cap space with Mark Stone on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and their general manager Kelly McCrimmon likes to be aggressive.

NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Vegas knew they needed help up front with Stone out (spleen). Anthony Mantha has been a player that NHLRumors.com has documented that has been raising his trade stock.

Over his last 10 games, he has recorded 10 points. Through 56 games with the Capitals this season, Mantha has recorded 34 points (20 goals and 14 assists).

The Capitals were a team that were looking to retool on the fly at the NHL Trade Deadline again this year. Mantha was a target for teams that could fetch an excellent return.

The Golden Knights are getting a solid two-way scoring winger. He has been an excellent goal-scoring forward since coming into the league. Mantha is second on the team in goals despite playing fourth-line minutes. He can be a top-nine forward.

Anthony Mantha, acquired by VGK, is a two-way scoring winger who’s put up goals at an absurdly efficient rate this year in fourth line minutes. A big player who notoriously does not play a physical game, but still pushes play in the right direction. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/VfziKNHDsj — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 5, 2024

Mantha was originally drafted 20th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings traded Mantha to Washington for Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 1st-round pick in 2021 NHL Draft and 2nd-round pick in 2022 NHL Draft, April 12, 2021.

NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, New York Rangers, and the Washington Capitals

Even with the addition of Mantha, expect Vegas to continue to add as their general manager is in the winning business, not the hockey business.