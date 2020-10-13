NHL Trades and Signings: Avs, Islanders, Canucks, Golden Knights, Canadiens, Flyers, and Blackhawks

Avalanche acquire a defenseman

New York Islanders: The New York Islanders have traded RFA defenseman Devon Toews to the Colorado Avalanche for a 2021 and 2022 second-round pick.

Golden Knights send Schmidt to Canucks

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks have traded a 2022 third-round pick to the Vegas Golden Knights for defenseman Nate Schmidt.

Cam Robinson: “Giving up a 3rd rounder two years out for a top 4 D is tremendous value. However, when that D is 29, making 5.9M for 5 more years and you’re helping a divisional rival out of a jam, it’s far less so.”

Scott Billeck: It’s possible that the Winnipeg Jets were talking to the Golden Knights about Schmidt but maybe they were a team on his 10-team no-trade list.

Eric Engels: “In case you’re not keeping track: Ryan Murray for a fifth-round pick, Paul Stastny for a conditional fourth and a 7-8 dman, and Nate Schmidt for a third-round pick. Quality players going for scraps–the pandemic’s effect on HRR and the cap.”

Canadiens add Toffoli

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens sign forward Tyler Toffoli to a four-year deal at a $4.25 million.

Pierre LeBrun: Salary breakdown for Toffoli. His deal is all salary with no signing bonuses.

2020-21: $3.25 million

2021-22: $5.125 million

2022-23: $5.125 million

2023-24: $3.5 million

Pierre LeBrun: Toffoli’s deal doesn’t include a no-trade clause.

Signings from yesterday

Sam Carchidi: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenseman Erik Gustafsson to a one-year deal at $3 million.

Pierre LeBrun: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed forward Lucas Wallmark to a one-year deal at $950,000.

Pierre LeBrun: The New York Islanders have signed goaltender Cory Schneider to a one-year deal at $700,000.

Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Grant Hutton to a two-year, two-way contract with a $725,000 salary cap hit.

2020-21: $700K NHL, $100K Minors, $125K Guaranteed

2021-22: $750K NHL, $125K minors, $200K Guaranteed