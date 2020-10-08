NHL Trades: Blue Jackets Trade Nutivaara and Murray … Senators Acquire Gudbranson

Panthers acquire Nutivaara

George Richards: The Columbus Blue Jackets trade defenseman Markus Nutivaara to the Florida Panthers for forward Cliff Pu.

Nutivaara carries a $2.7 million salary cap hit

Senators acquire Gudbranson from the Ducks

Ottawa Senators: The Senators have acquired defenseman Erik Gudbranson from the Anaheim Ducks for a 2021 5th round pick.

“Erik Gudbranson provides another sizable presence to our defence corps,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s a reliable veteran who plays an intimidating style of game and someone who will add a combination of grit, energy and, most importantly, leadership to our lineup.”

Shawn Simpson: “Gudbranson gives some toughness and leadership, and classy local family. Take him over Hainsey, but the mobility is a big concern. Short term deal at low cost while reaching the floor makes this work.”

Pierre LeBrun: The Ducks are not retaining any salary in the deal. The Sens will take the full $4 million salary cap hit and $3 million salary.

Erik Gudbranson, traded to OTT, is big and strong pic.twitter.com/MnVCuR9O1i — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 8, 2020

Devils trade for a defenseman from the Blue Jackets

New Jersey Devils: The Devils have acquired defenseman Ryan Murray from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 2021 5th round draft pick.

David Pagnotta: GM Tom Fitzgerald: “Ryan is a smart, two-way defenseman who fills a need on the left side of our top four. His poise, defensive acumen and transitional game will pair nicely with our current defensemen on the right side and he will play an important role for us.”

Frank Seravalli: The Columbus Blue Jackets have now shed $11.8 million in salary cap space over the past 24 hours.

Murray (trade) $4.6 million

Nutivaara (trade) $2.7 million

Wennberg (buyout) $4.459 million

Luke Fox: “Columbus clearing serious cap space today. Need to re-sign Pierre-Luc Dubois (RFA) but can make noise in free agency.”