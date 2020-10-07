NHL Trades: Lias Andersson, Nick Bonino and Matt Murray on the Move

Kings acquire Lias Andersson

TSN: The New York Rangers have traded forward Lias Andersson to the Los Angeles Kings for a 2020 2nd round pick. The Rangers used the 60th selection to draft William Cuylle.

Predators trade Nick Bonino to the Wild

Minnesota Wild: The Minnesota Wild acquired Nick Bonino, a 2020 2nd round pick (# 37 – Marat Khusnutdinov) and a 2020 3rd round pick (# 70 traded to Detroit who selected Eemil Viro) for Luke Kunin and a 2020 3rd round pick (# 101 – Adam Wilsby)

Jesse Pierce: Nick Bonino on what he can bring: “I’m a guy who can score 15-20 goals, hopefully more. I love playing in all situations…Hopefully I can come in and make an impact on a team who is year and year out a playoff contender.”

Senators acquire Matt Murray

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded goaltender Matt Murray to the Ottawa Senators for a 2020 2nd round pick (# 52 goalie Joel Blomqvist) and Jonathan Gruden.

Pierre LeBrun: “Penguins and Senators have been talking about this deal for a few weeks. Ramped up over the past 90 minutes. Penguins like a few players around the 52 pick. Plus, important to Pitt to finally make this trade before free agency opens and glut of UFA goalies are avail.”

Pens Inside Scoop: “Gruden was originally drafted by Ottawa in the fourth round (95th overall) in 2018. He played the 2019-20 season with London of the OHL, where he recorded 30 goals, 36 assists, 66 points and a plus-20 in 59 games.”

Bruce Garrioch: “The acquisition of Matt Murray gives the #Sens stability in net. Wouldn’t be surprised if he signed a three-year extension with Ottawa before he gets to arbitration.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Here’s the full trade. Always felt Ottawa was a good spot for Murray. He’s 26, joins a young team on the rise. I really like the fit.”