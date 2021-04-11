NHL Trades: Maple Leafs-Flames, Bruins-Senators, Devils-Capitals Trades

Maple Leafs acquire a goaltender

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Calgary Flames have traded goaltender David Rittich to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a 2022 3rd round pick.

Ryan Pike: The Flames are retaining 50 percent of Rittich’s salary.

Puck Pedia: “The #LeafsForever acquired 28 y/o G Rittich from #Flames for ’22 3rd Round Pick. Rittich – $2.75M Cap Hit then UFA, 50% ($1.375M) retained. .904 SV% in 15 GP”

Bruins acquire a defenseman

Sens Communication: The Ottawa Senators have traded defenseman Mike Reilly for a 2022 third-round pick.

Puck Pedia: “After adding Reilly ($1M Cap Hit, $362K for remainder of year), the #NHLBruins have $800K of Projected Cap Space, worth $3.3M Annual Cap Hit now. This includes 24 on Active Roster (13F/9D/2G); could send players to taxi to add room.”

Conor Ryan: “Mike Reilly, 27, have a pretty strong season for Ottawa — 19 points in 40 games. Real good transition game — which the Bruins sorely miss with McAvoy + Grzelcyk out. Pending UFA.”

Mike Reilly, acquired by BOS, is a quite effective offensive defenceman who has had pretty remarkable underlying results since joining the Ottawa Senators. His transition skills are strong, awesome offence-driving and primary assist rates too. #LetsGoBruins pic.twitter.com/4K8TnOHBmX — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 12, 2021

Islanders acquire Coburn

Bruce Garrioch: The New York Islanders have acquired defenseman Braydon Coburn for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Braydon Coburn, acquired by NYI, is a roughly replacement-level defenceman who takes a lot of penalties. #Isles pic.twitter.com/TxsQgLQ0aX — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 12, 2021

Devils acquire Siegenthaler from the Capitals

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler was traded to the New Jersey Devils for a 2021 third-round pick.

Samantha Pell: “Word from Siegenthaler’s camp is that they are happy about the move to New Jersey, felt like it was a bit of a relief that he will go and get some playing time. Also good friends with Nico Hischier.”

Corey Masisak: “Jonas Siegenthaler is eligible for the Seattle expansion draft. The Capitals had too many guys to protect, and as I wrote a couple weeks ago, the Devils could be short on defensemen who need to be protected. Siegenthaler will now likely be one of the three NJ protects.”