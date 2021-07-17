NHL Trades: Rangers Get Rights To Goodrow From the Lightning, Trade Howden to the Golden Knights

Rangers trade Howden to the Golden Knights

New York Rangers: The Rangers have acquired Nick DeSimone and a 2022 fourth-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights for Brett Howden.

Frozen Tools: “Since a decent rookie showing he has trended down since. Can he get back on track with a change of scenery? Small opportunity in Vegas after Cody Glass trade…”

Brett Howden, traded to VGK, is uh uh hmm umm 23 years old #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/tsz9amwkpR — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 17, 2021

Rangers acquire Goodrow

New York Rangers: The Rangers send a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Lightning for the rights to Barclay Goodrow.

David Pagnotta: It’s sounding like the Rangers and Goodrow are already closing in on a contract.

Andy Graziano: “As far as the #nyr go, if they can sign Goodrow, that’s a hell of a deal for them and a player they sorely need. Not sure I agree with getting rid of Howden just yet.”

Dan Rosen: “Rangers get the rights to sign Barclay Goodrow, who can be UFA on July 28. Goodrow would be a solid addition, an in your face third-liner, PK guy who started a lot of games for Tampa Bay and was on the ice late in a lot of one goal games too. They also trade Howden to the VGK.”

E.J. Hradek: “Barclay Goodrow, 28, will be a very helpful player for @NYRangers or whoever signs him. The value for GMs, however, is finding the next Barclay Goodrow-type player. They are out there. Goodrow was undrafted. Last season, his AAV was a bargain 925k.”