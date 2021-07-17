NHL Trades: Rangers Get Rights To Goodrow From the Lightning, Trade Howden to the Golden Knights
The New York Rangers acquired the rights to Barclay Goodrow and send Brett Howden to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Rangers trade Howden to the Golden Knights

New York Rangers: The Rangers have acquired Nick DeSimone and a 2022 fourth-round pick from the Vegas Golden Knights for Brett Howden.

Frozen Tools: “Since a decent rookie showing he has trended down since. Can he get back on track with a change of scenery? Small opportunity in Vegas after Cody Glass trade…”

Rangers acquire Goodrow

New York Rangers: The Rangers send a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Lightning for the rights to Barclay Goodrow.

David Pagnotta: It’s sounding like the Rangers and Goodrow are already closing in on a contract.

Andy Graziano: “As far as the #nyr go, if they can sign Goodrow, that’s a hell of a deal for them and a player they sorely need. Not sure I agree with getting rid of Howden just yet.”

Dan Rosen: “Rangers get the rights to sign Barclay Goodrow, who can be UFA on July 28. Goodrow would be a solid addition, an in your face third-liner, PK guy who started a lot of games for Tampa Bay and was on the ice late in a lot of one goal games too. They also trade Howden to the VGK.”

E.J. Hradek: “Barclay Goodrow, 28, will be a very helpful player for @NYRangers or whoever signs him. The value for GMs, however, is finding the next Barclay Goodrow-type player. They are out there. Goodrow was undrafted. Last season, his AAV was a bargain 925k.”

 

 