NHL Video: Mark Scheifele Suspended For Four Games

NHL Player Safety: Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was suspended for four games for charging Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans.

Stephen Whyno: Department of Player Safety on the four-game suspension.

“It is apparent to our department that his intention on this place is to deliver a hard, violet check to an opponent with the outcome of the play and the game already decided.”

DoPS: “finishes his check violently and with unwarranted force into Evans, making significant head contact in the process and causing an injury.”

Murat Ates: Key point from the Department of Player Safety on the suspension.

excessive momentum gained from traveling a considerable distance

finishes his check violently and with unwarranted force

significant head contact

caused injury

predatory

no prior history

Scheifele was arguing that it was a defensive play but the DoPS said there was no play on the puck.

How the hearing process works

Allan Walsh: On how the process for supplementary discipline hearings goes down.

“If telephone hearing, the following people are on the call. NHL DPS, the GM of player subject to hearing, the player, the players agent and/or legal counsel and NHLPA counsel.

NHL DPS begins by explaining everyone’s role on the call. The incident is recounted using video, then the player is given an opportunity to describe in detail, in his words and from his perspective what happened on the play. The GM is then given an opportunity to add anything.

The players agent/legal counsel is given an opportunity to speak in defense of the player subject to discipline. The NHLPA’s role is to ensure the hearing is conducted in accordance with the CBA. Their counsel usually speaks last and comments are for the most part procedural.”