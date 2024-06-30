Nobody Saw That Coming: Day 2 of the 2024 NHL Draft Was Wild

The 2024 NHL Draft is in the books, and the headline should read “Who Saw That Coming!”

First, before we get into the trades on Day 2 of the NHL Draft, let’s discuss Beckett Sennecke’s best reaction.

Seneecke was drafted third overall by the Anaheim Ducks, and he couldn’t believe it. His reaction says it.

Beckett Sennecke was SHOCKED when his name was called by the Ducks at #3 overall 👀 pic.twitter.com/JsmBcSalf8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 28, 2024

That was a ‘Nobody Saw That Coming Moment’ that is for sure. It’s a way off-the-radar pick for GM Pat Verbeek and the Anaheim Ducks, but that is Verbeek for you.

But let’s get on to Day 2 of the 2024 NHL Draft. There were several ‘Holy Cow Moments’, the first of which was Mikhail Sergachev‘s trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Utah Hockey Club.

We all knew the Utah Hockey Club wanted to be active and add defensemen at the NHL Draft and Free Agency. Heading into the offseason, they did not have a single defenseman signed. However, things got started early with Sergachev.

Many thought Utah was going after Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but instead, they landed a defenseman and a defenseman from the Lightning. We know the Lightning were looking to clear cap space to potentially re-sign Steven Stamkos and extend defenseman Victor Hedman.

This was one of those ‘Who Saw that Coming Moments.’ Nobody did, that is for sure. And it is still being talked about heading into free agency.

How about Logan Thompson being traded to the Washington Capitals? He asked for a trade, and it was granted. But do it during his autograph signing; now that is a Who Saw That Coming Moment.’

We can all agree that Chris Tanev‘s rights being traded to the Maple Leafs was not that type of moment. It was the worst kept secret in the NHL, besides Marc Savard being named an assistant coach on Craig Berube‘s staff.

But Day 2 of the 2024 NHL Draft saw a lot of action, making it feel more like the trade deadline than the Draft. The New Jersey Devils moved out John Marino, Alexander Holtz, and Akira Schmid in hopes of being active in Free Agency.

The Pittsburgh Penguins had one of the ‘Who Saw That Coming Moments’ by acquiring Kevin Hayes and a pick from the St. Louis Blues for Future Considerations. Many are wondering what Kyle Dubas is doing in Pittsburgh.

But this happens when the teams are together on the draft floor. We will see if that happens when the NHL Draft is decentralized next year.

One final note from the 2024 NHL Draft. The Sphere in Las Vegas was an amazing scene. The NHL put on an amazing show and they were the professional sports league in Vegas with the Golden Knights, and now the are the first pro team to hold a sporting event at the Sphere.

Don’t be surprised if the NHL comes back again to Sphere in Las Vegas. It is truly a sight to see.