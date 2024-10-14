Oilers and Flames Start Season Heading in Surprisingly Different Directions

The 2024-25 NHL season has begun with unexpected twists for Alberta’s rival teams, the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames. While preseason expectations painted a different picture, the early results have surprised many hockey fans and analysts alike.

Edmonton Oilers: A Concerning Start

The Edmonton Oilers, widely considered favorites with Stanley Cup odds of +850, have stumbled out of the gate with a 0-3 record. Their offensive struggles have been particularly alarming, as they scored only three goals in their first three games while conceding 15. This stark goal differential highlights offensive and defensive concerns for a team that boasted one of the league’s most potent attacks last season.

Connor McDavid, the Oilers’ captain and perennial Hart Trophy contender, has expressed frustration with the team’s performance. “Our puck play has been bad all over,” McDavid stated, pointing to issues with passing and puck handling throughout the lineup. The team’s usually dominant power play has also faltered, generating only four shots on net in their limited opportunities across three games.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch, who took over last season after Jay Woodcroft’s dismissal, is facing early pressure to right the ship. Knoblauch has already resorted to pairing McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together late in games, a tactic often reserved for desperate situations. The coach described the team’s play as “disconnected,” a sentiment echoed in their on-ice performance.

Calgary Flames: Defying Expectations

In stark contrast, the Calgary Flames have surged to a perfect 3-0 start, outscoring their opponents 16-9. This impressive beginning surprises many, given the Flames’ long-shot +17,000 odds to win the Stanley Cup at FanDuel SportsBook. Their success has been built on a balanced attack and solid goaltending from Dan Vladar.

Flames head coach Ryan Huska has praised his team’s disciplined play, particularly in their recent 4-1 victory over the Oilers. “The number 1 thing for us is we took one minor penalty,” Huska noted, emphasizing the importance of staying out of the box against Edmonton’s typically potent power play.

Rasmus Andersson has been a standout for Calgary, contributing a goal and two assists in their win against Edmonton. The Flames’ ability to spread scoring across their lineup has been a key factor in their early success, with players like Anthony Mantha, Justin Kirkland, and Connor Zary all finding the back of the net.

Contrasting Fortunes

The divergent paths of these Alberta rivals are reminiscent of last season’s start when Edmonton began with a dismal 2-9-1 record before turning things around. However, the Oilers’ current struggles seem more pronounced, particularly in their inability to generate offense—a surprising development for a team featuring elite talents like McDavid and Draisaitl.

Edmonton’s penalty kill has been a significant liability. In their first two games, they allowed five power-play goals without making a single save. This is a dramatic departure from their playoff performance last season when they conceded only four power-play goals in 25 games.

The hot start has instilled confidence in Calgary, but players and coaches are cautious about getting too comfortable. Goaltender Dan Vladar acknowledged the team’s good fortune, stating, “Obviously, a couple of bounces went our way, which I haven’t seen in many games. So, I’m happy about that, but that’s the first week, so we’ve got to keep going and get even better”.

Looking Ahead

As the season progresses, both teams will face the challenge of maintaining or reversing their early trends. The pressure to live up to their Stanley Cup favorite status, Edmonton, will only intensify if their scoring woes continue. The Oilers must address their puck movement issues and rediscover their offensive chemistry to climb out of this early-season hole.

Calgary, on the other hand, must guard against complacency. While their strong start is encouraging, the long NHL season will test their ability to sustain this level of play. The Flames’ success thus far has been built on disciplined hockey and timely scoring, attributes they’ll need to maintain to defy their long-shot odds.

As these provincial rivals continue their seasons, hockey fans in Alberta and beyond will be watching closely to see if these early trends persist or if fortunes reverse. The Oilers’ and Flames’ contrasting starts serve as a reminder of hockey’s unpredictable nature and the long road ahead in the quest for Lord Stanley’s Cup.