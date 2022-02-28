NHL Rumors: Patrice Bergeron, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Joe Pavelski

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic (mailbag): Ahead of the March 21st trade deadline, Boston finds itself in a playoff spot. This could be Patrice Bergeron’s last season. The Bruins’ dilemma to go all-in involves trying to acquire a number two center.

Also, Brad Marchand is not being moved either. There seems to be a lot of chatter and very little of substance. The one center that could change things is Tomas Hertl. However, Boston would want an extension done or close to done. That is before they even acquire the center from the San Jose Sharks.

It is likely that Patrice Bergeron retires at the end of the season. Even Hertl may not be enough to move the needle but would at least help for next season and longer term.

Toronto Looking For a Top-Six Forward Instead?

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Does a better fit spice things up for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top-six? It worked last year with Alex Galchenyuk. Alex Kerfoot just has not pushed goals production with William Nylander and John Tavares. Kerfoot has nice production with 34 points this season but nice is not good enough.

Some players that could be looked at are Joe Pavelski and Andrew Copp. Pavelski may not be on the market very long but Copp could be interesting. The best defense could be a better offense. Allowing Kerfoot to move down and around the lineup may have a ripple effect. Even the goaltending might get a shot in the arm.

Dallas and Joe Pavelski Extension Talks?

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: So, Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars appear to be talking. Pavelski has 53 points in 50 games this season for Dallas at the tender young age of 37. That is no misprint. The forward is on the final year of a three-year deal that pays a $7 million AAV.

There are other pieces to be sold off if Dallas should go south. However, if Pavelski and Dallas can agree on a reasonable term, an extension could very well be written in the Stars.