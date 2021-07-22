NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers and Kirill Kaprizov Rumblings

For the Philadelphia Flyers, Is Vladimir Tarasenko worth the risk?

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: The Vladimir Tarasenko question hops from team to team it seems lately. Tarasenko scored just four times in 24 games last year. He has had three shoulder surgeries but is only 29. Philadelphia needs a little scoring punch. What do you do if you are Chuck Fletcher?

Is it worth the risk? How a team handled the surgeries matters little if the player cannot contribute close to his former self. Tarasenko is a perennial 30-goal scorer in the NHL. Other teams are supposedly hot on the trail of the Russian sniper.

Whether one believes that or not is up to interpretation. There is intrigue no question but more question marks than answers. Tarasenko only has two years left on his current deal at $7.5 million. Philadelphia has longer-term deals on its books like Jakub Voracek (three years at $8.25 million AAV) to consider.

Expect Philadelphia to tread carefully.

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Bill Guerin remains known as a person who typically does not worry easily. Kirill Kaprizov wants a shorter-term deal even at lesser dollars while Guerin wants a longer-term contract at more dollars. This boils down to security. Security is in the eye of the beholder.

Kaprizov wants what is best for his future and Guerin does for the Minnesota Wild. These are upside-down negotiations where nothing is quite what it seems. When a third-party (KHL) has a sweetheart deal on the table, things do get interesting quickly.

NHL training camp will not start for two months. There is time. There will be posturing. One thing is common. It is called negotiations for a reason. The eventual outcome is likely a five-year deal but the more the merry-go-round plays, the more the rumors will spin.

Finding Kaprizov a top center still is a top priority. Jack Eichel rumors have persisted but again, there is that nagging risk. What would Minnesota actually be willing to give up for a player with five years left at $10 million AAV? Considering the pool of tradeable pivots and free agents, Eichel feels like a more palatable option.

Maybe Tomas Hertl would be intriguing enough but can he continue his second-half pace from last season in a new locale?