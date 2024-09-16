Sidney Crosby is Committed To Winning in Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby Believes Penguins Can Win Again

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that Sidney Crosby had agreed to a new two-year contract extension. His new extension carries a salary cap hit of $8.7 million.

Many people wondered if and when Crosby would sign with the Penguins. On July 1, Crosby was eligible to sign an extension as he entered the final year of a 12-year deal with a cap hit of $8.7 million.

As the summer dragged on and he did not sign, many wondered if this would be it for him in Pittsburgh. Last year, there was speculation that Crosby could be wanting out of Pittsburgh. However, knowing his idols like Mario Lemieux and Steve Yzerman, Crosby would be a lifer in Pittsburgh.

The question was going to be for how long. Considering the team missed the playoffs the last two seasons, Crosby would consider trying to win another Stanley Cup with Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang and another Gold Medal.

As TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button noted on the latest Instant Analysis, Crosby is built to win and is committed to winning with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Craig Button: “The biggest takeaway for me is that Sidney Crosby is committing to the Pittsburgh Penguins for two years beyond this current year. So when you think about Sidney Crosby and his commitment to winning, you think about he’s wired to win. That’s how he thinks about playing the game.

He is still one of the league’s very best players, and certainly over the course of time, having discussions with Kyle Dubas and understanding what Kyle’s plans are for the team, and then Sidney Crosby being confident, okay, here’s where we’re at. Here’s where we’re trying to move towards, and where they’re moving towards is not about, you know, climbing and scratching and clawing for a playoff spot.

Sidney Crosby is about winning. He’s about competing for a Stanley Cup. Are the Penguins near competing for a Stanley Cup? No, but you have to know that Sidney Crosby believes that they can again contend for a Stanley Cup. That, to me, is the signal that Sidney Crosby has given to the hockey world, and we know that there has been no drop-off in Sidney Crosby’s game at this stage of his career.”

It will be interesting to see what happens in Pittsburgh because, on paper, the Penguins do not seem like a playoff team. But you cannot count out a Sidney Crosby-led team.