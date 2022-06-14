Player Signings: Koskinen, Lauzon, Johansson, Kravtsov, Rydahl, Sedlak, Malone and Cederqvist

Mikko Koskinen leaving the NHL

Swiss Hockey News: Edmonton Oilers pending UFA goaltender Mikko Koskinen has signed a two-year deal with HC Lugano of the Swiss League.

Jim Matheson: “Mikko Koskinen was cursed to have that $4.5 million contract, having to live up to it in Edm, but he was solid in 1a, 1b rotation for several years. He could easily be an NHL No. 2 at right price somewhere else but Lugano is beautiful and more leisurely schedule in Switzerland.”

The Predators re-sign Jeremy Lauzon

Adam Vingan: The Nashville Predators have re-signed defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to a four-year contract at a $2 million salary cap hit.

The Canucks sign Filip Johansson

Cap Friendly: The Vancouver Canucks have signed right-handed defenseman Filip Johansson to a two-year, entry-level contract. He’ll carry a salary cap hit of $883,750 and an AAV of $925,000.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $82,500 games played.

2023-24: $832,500 salary and a $92,500 signing bonus.

Michael Russo: Johansson was a 2018 first-round pick of the Minnesota Wild. They chose not to sign him by the June 1st deadline and were awarded a compensatory 2022 second-round pick.

Rangers re-sign Vitali Kravtsov

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers re-signed forward Vitali Kravtsov to a one-year, $875,000 contract.

He’ll have an $800,000 salary and a $75,000 signing bonus.

The deal is one-way, so he’d need to get through waivers if they wanted to send him to the AHL.

Will he be playing for the Rangers or someone else will be the question.

Puck Pedia: “Of note on Kravtsov’s deal, because it’s 800K salary & 75K SB, his next qualifying offer will be 840K. Had this contract been 875K salary, the next QO would have been 919K.”

Rangers sign Gustav Rydahl

New York Rangers: The Rangers have signed forward Gustav Rydahl to a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old scored 15 goals and added 15 assists in 44 games this past season for Farjestad of the Swedish Hockey League. He played for Sweden at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Avs sign Lukas Sedlak

Peter Baugh: The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Lukas Sedlak to a one-year deal.

Puck Pedia: Sedlak will get $800,000 in the NHL and $500,000 in the minors.

The Oilers re-sign Brad Malone

Cap Friendly: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Brad Malone to a two-year, two-way deal with a $762,500 cap hit.

22-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $250,000 in the minors and $350,000 guaranteed.

23-24: $775,000 in the NHL, $250,000 in the minors and $350,000 guaranteed.

The Sabres have signed Filip Cederqvist

Cap Friendly: The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Filip Cederqvist to a two-year, entry-level contract with an $850,000 cap hit and an $875,002 AAV. Cederqvist was drafted 143rd overall in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

2022-23: $750,000 salary and a $83,333 signing bonus.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $91,117 signing bonus and $50,003 in performance bonuses.