Player Signings: Red Wings, Panthers, Canadiens, Kings and Stars

The Red Wings sign Jussi Olkinuora

Cap Friendly: The Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Jussi Olkinuora to a one-year, two-way contract. He’ll carry a $750,000 salary ca hit.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $375,000 in the minors and $425,000 guaranteed.

Olkinuaora played for Metallurg Magnitogorsk of the KHL.

The Panthers sign Anton Levtchi

Puck Pedia: The Florida Panthers have signed forward Anton Levtchi to a one-year, entry-level contract with an $842,500 salary cap hit and an AAV of $925,000.

He’ll have a $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

The Canadiens re-sign Otto Leskinen

Puck Pedia: The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed defenseman Otto Leskinen to a one-year deal.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the minors.

The Kings re-sign TJ Tynan

Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed forward TJ Tynan to a two-year extension with a $787,500 salary cap hit.

2022-23: $800,000 salary, $500,000 in the minors with $525,000 guaranteed.

2023-24: $775,000 one-way.

The Stars re-sign Fredrik Karlstrom

Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars have re-signed forward Fredrik Karlstrom to a one-year contract extension with a $750,000 salary cap hit.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL, $105,000 in the minors with $125,000 guaranteed.

The Stars re-sign Nicholas Caamano

Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars have re-signed forward Nicholas Caamano to a one-year extension with a $750,000 salary cap hit.

2022-23: $750,000 in the NHL and $105,000 in the minors.