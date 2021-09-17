Player Signings: The Blackhawks Sign Their First Round Pick, and the Islanders Sign Five

The Blackhawks sign their first-round pick

Charlie Roumeliotis: The Chicago Blackhawks have signed 2021 first-round pick Nolan Allen to a three-year, entry-level contract with an $870,000 cap hit.

Puck Pedia: Allen’s will have a cap hit of $870,000 and a $925,000 AAV.

Yr 1/2: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $25,000 5 GP bonus, $57,500 10 GP bonus, $80,000 in the minors and $10,500 in Juniors.

Yr 3: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $80,000 in the minors.

The Islanders sign five

Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders have signed restricted free agent forward Otto Koivula to a one-year contract with a $750,000 cap hit.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $125,000 in the minor and $175,000 guaranteed.

Puck Pedia: The Islanders have signed unrestricted free agent defenseman Paul LaDue to a one-year contract with a $750,000 cap hit.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $275,000 in the minor and $325,000 guaranteed.

Puck Pedia: The Islanders have signed unrestricted free agent forward Andy Andreoff to a one-year contract with a $750,000 cap hit.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $275,000 in the minor and $325,000 guaranteed.

Cap Friendly: The Islanders have signed forward Cole Bardreau to a two-year, two-way contract.

2021-22: $750,000 salary, $160,000 in the minors and $205,000 guaranteed.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $180,000 in the minors and $225,000 guaranteed.

Cap Friendly: The Islanders have signed forward Dmytro Timashov to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $160,000 in the minors with $205,000 guaranteed.

Islanders bringing Gustafsson in on a PTO

Chris Johnston: The Islanders are bringing defensmean Erik Gustafsson to training camp on PTO.