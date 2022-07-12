Players Signings: Avs, Penguins, Canadiens, Coyotes, Rangers, Kraken and Kings

Valeri Nichushkin re-signs for eight years

Peter Baugh: The Colorado Avalanche re-signed forward Valeri Nichushkin to an eight-year contract worth $49 million – a $6.125 million salary cap hit.

2022-23: $6 million salary

2022-23: $7.5 million salary

2022-23: $8 million salary

2022-23: $7.3 million salary

2022-23: $4.8 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus

2022-23: $4.8 million salary

2022-23: $2.8 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus

2022-23: $2.8 million salary $2 million signing bonus

For years four through eight, he has a 12-team no-trade clause.

A slight overpay for Valeri Nichushkin after a career year, but one he can feasibly live up to with more power play opportunity. pic.twitter.com/G8V6SP4S9F — dom (@domluszczyszyn) July 11, 2022

The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed Rickard Rakell

Mike DeFabo: The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Rickard Rakell to a six-year deal at $5 million.



The Penguins re-sign Alex Nylander

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have re-signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year, two-way contract. He’ll have a $750,000 salary cap hit.

The Canadiens re-sign Corey Schueneman

Cap Friendly: The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed defenseman Corey Schueneman to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $275,000 in the minors and $350,000 guaranteed.

The Canadiens re-sign Michael Pezzetta

Cap Friendly: The Canadiens have re-signed forward Michael Pezzetta to a one-year contract with a $750,000 salary cap hit.

The Coyotes re-sign Cam Dineen

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes have re-signed defenseman Cam Dineen to a one-year, two-way deal.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $150,000 in the AHL.

The Rangers re-sign Libor Hajek

Cap Friendly: The New York Rangers re-signed defenseman Libor Hajek to a one-year contract worth $800,000.

The Kraken re-sign Karson Kuhlman

Bob Condor: The Seattle Kraken have re-signed forward Karson Kuhlman to a one-year contract at an $825,000 cap hit.

The Kings re-sign Carl Grundstrom and Lias Andersson

Chris Johnston: The Los Angeles Kings signed Carl Grundstrom to a two-year contract with a $1.3 million salary cap hit. Lias Andersson was signed for one-year at a $750,000 contract.