Players Signings: Jack Roslovic, Denis Gurianov, Alexander Petrovic, and Kai Wissmann

The Blue Jackets re-sign Jack Roslovic

Puck Pedia: The Columbus Blue Jacket re-signed 25-year-old Jack Roslovic to a two-year extension that will carry a salary and cap hit of $4 million per season.

He will become a UFA when the deal expires. Roslovic was an RFA and was owed a $2.2 million qualifying offer.

Jeff Svoboda: Roslovic: “All of our young guys that we have and all of the new guys that we have, they want to be here. It’s a group of guys, a locker room that wants to be in Columbus and wants to play here. This year was great year for our trajectory, where we want to go.”

Jack Roslovic, signed 2x$4M by CBJ, is a middle-six scoring forward who loves to carry the puck in transition and trade chances off the rush. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/UZJcHmJ4by — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 7, 2022

The Stars re-sign Denis Gurianov

Dallas Stars: The Stars have signed forward Denis Gurianov to a one-year contract extension.

Cap Friendly: Gurianov signed for $2.9 million, which was his qualifying number.

Denis Gurianov, signed 1x$2.9M by DAL, is a shot-first offensive third-line winger. Was not particularly efficient at scoring on those shots this season. #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/gTZNPycJ6J — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 7, 2022

The Stars re-sign Alexander Petrovic

Dallas Stars: The Stars have signed defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a one-year, two-way contract.

The 30-year-old Petrovic played in 71 games last season for the Texas Stars in the AHL. He signed with the Stars last offseason

The Bruins sign Kai Wissmann

Boston Bruins: The Bruins have signed defenseman Kai Wissmann to a one-year, entry-level contract. The 25-year-old would carry an NHL cap hit of $825,000.

Wissmann played for Eisbaren Berlin in the German Ice Hockey Federation.