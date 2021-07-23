NHL Rumors: Seth Jones, and the New York Islanders Next Big Move?

Will Seth Jones actually get traded to the Chicago Blackhawks?

Scott Powers and Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Again, Seth Jones has been, will he stay or will he go for what feels like months now. Just when it looks like Jones may go, he stays.

Chicago acquired Caleb Jones and traded Duncan Keith. They need a number-one defenseman. The question is will it be Jones? Chicago has enough youth to make a deal happen and both their 2021 and 2022 first-round picks. That’s important.

The only non-starters are Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat. That should not be too much of an obstacle. Some think it might, however.

And there lies the problem. No one really knows what Jarmo Kekalainen wants other than Kekalainen. This is a deal that may take a while and considerably more negotiations than anyone expected. Chicago is going to likely have to give up more than expected and maybe an A-level prospect as well for Jones.

Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders hunting in free agency

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: With Jordan Eberle gone and a considerable amount of cap space, Lou Lamoriello can scour free agency and trade markets to find that top-six winger he covets.

Kyle Palmieri can still be a mid-tier option while affording Lamoriello time and cap space to pursue others. Zach Parise will be a cheap alternative linked to New York until it goes one way or the other.

There are some nice left-handed defensemen out there too for Lamoriello to sign. The problem is will Lamoriello open up his wallet. To fill some gaping holes, he may have to.

If only Vladimir Tarasenko was healthy, this would make life easier. However, everything these days involves significant risk. Maybe Lamoriello takes a shot if the Blues retain some salary. Maybe Lamoriello can convince St. Louis to take a Leo Komarov or some sweetener.

Either way, this summer is going to require some hard work. If the Islanders do not find the right mix, next season’s uphill battle may become too much to overcome.