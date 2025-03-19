Speed vs Physicality in the Modern NHL

The NHL is constantly changing, developing, and evolving. Towards the late 1990s, the league was known for its physicality, with hulking athletic players bashing into each other. Some altercations between NHL stars even resulted in on-ice fights. Today’s game, however, is increasingly about speed and skill. No matter the position, NHL players are expected to have a certain level of athleticism and the ability to skate at pace. Even the most talented players are out of the league without that base.

The Decline of Physical Play

Hitting will always play a role in hockey, but it’s declining. The game’s rules have had a prominent role, with the league increasingly looking to penalize heavy hits. You can’t get away with the stuff that used to be part and parcel of the NHL. The statistics all bear this out. Hits per game are dropping, with the late noughties perhaps being the last era where the NHL was truly a league for heavy hitters.

Several factors drive the changes. First, scientists have now made it obvious that there is a clear link between CTE and repeated traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), which includes concussions, something that many NHL players have experienced at some point during their careers.

There’s also the entertainment aspect, which is ultimately about the bottom line. Modern fans tend to prefer high-scoring games, whether they’re watching NFL football or the NBA. Scoring sells. Physical play tends to slow down games, leading to low-scoring affairs. Thundering hits often thwart speed and skill, stifling the flow of games.

With rules changing, NHL defenses focus more on the puck than the body. It’s a more effective way to thwart offensive play, with the rulebook simply punishing teams that concentrate on big-hitting defenses. The risk-reward factor means that it just doesn’t pay to hit big. For purists, it’s a move away from what made the NHL great in the 20th century. But those who say that’s just a love for retro point to the increase in scoring, with the NHL seeing several years of an uptick in this regard.

The Modern NHL Athlete

It’s not just about rule changes or a culture shift. Athletes are just, well, more athletic in 2024. It’s a bit of a simplistic explanation, but it rings true. Our understanding of diet, exercise, and sleep makes optimal performance closer than ever.

Former players and current coaches know that the modern NHL athlete is a different beast. The challenge now is to win a race, not a head-on collision. This means we are not witnessing the zenith of what the NHL has produced since its inception. Combined with the changed rules on hooking, obstruction, and slashing, players are too speedy to get hit in the first place.

Forwards packed with skill are standard on all NHL rosters, where old-school defensemen like recently retired Brooks Orpik are almost extinct. The 2024 defenseman now asks for a different profile. You must be a swift skater; the pick must move quickly, and the shutdown player is no longer a priority. Below-average skaters used to be common in the NHL; you can’t survive on physicality alone these days.

Even Orpik saw the writing on the wall. Towards the latter stages of his career, he invested in private coaching to help improve his skating and lengthen his career.

Will a Physical NHL Make a Comeback?

In short, no. The old-school NHL that some hockey fans clamor for is gone. And that’s not a bad thing, especially when you consider the increasing number of ex-NHL players diagnosed with CTE. Some may miss the big, thundering hits. But if it risks the health of individual players, it’s just not worth it. Physical play is still significant in hockey, but the boundaries have changed slightly.

With that in mind, speed and athleticism will continue to enjoy an outsized role in the NHL. Considering it has led to a more fast-paced game with more goals, there’s little to complain about.