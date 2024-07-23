St. Louis Blues News: Torey Krug May Miss Entire Season Due to Ankle Issue

St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug faces the prospect of missing the upcoming NHL season due to a severe ankle problem. Diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes stemming from an old bone fracture, Krug is out indefinitely. Krug’s immediate future involves a 6-8 week rehabilitation period, after which a decision will be made regarding the need for surgery. Should surgery be required, Krug will be sidelined for the 2024-25 season.

Last season, the 33-year-old defenseman contributed 39 points (four goals and 35 assists) over 77 games. He has been a key player for the Blues since signing a seven-year, $45.5 million contract in October 2020. Despite these setbacks, he expressed his desire to stay with the team, citing his love for the city and the team spirit. “I chose to stay here,” Krug said. “I love playing for this city and wearing the Bluenote. It’s something I’m very excited about.”

Krug’s career began when he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins in March 2012. Since then, he has amassed 483 points (89 goals and 394 assists) in 778 regular-season games and 57 points (11 goals and 46 assists) in 82 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Blues, who finished the last season with a 43-33-6 record, failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive year. The Blues have +5000 odds at top offshore sportsbooks to win the 2024-25 Stanley Cup. Krug’s potential absence will undoubtedly impact their performance this season. Despite the challenges, Krug remains optimistic about the team’s potential. “We have a great locker room here, and there is a great feeling in the room this year. I think we can turn it around quickly,” he said, reflecting his commitment and belief in the team’s prospects.

Buchnevich Signs Contract Extension

Pavel Buchnevich has signed a six-year contract extension with the St. Louis Blues, a significant move for the team’s future. This deal secures a key offensive player for the long term, providing stability to the Blues’ forward group. Buchnevich has been a consistent performer for the Blues, and his extended commitment to the team is likely to positively impact their offensive strategies and overall team chemistry in the coming seasons.

Radek Faksa and Mathieu Joseph

The Blues have been active in the trade market, acquiring two experienced forwards in separate deals. Radek Faksa was obtained from the Dallas Stars, while Mathieu Joseph came from the Ottawa Senators. Both players bring valuable NHL experience and are expected to bolster the Blues’ bottom-six forward group. Faksa, a nine-year veteran with playoff experience, will likely be the team’s third-line center. Joseph, known for his speed and physical play, brings Stanley Cup-winning experience from his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Stanley Cup Odds

With free agency and the off-season trade market winding down, Las Vegas sportsbooks and real money online casinos have updated their Stanley Cup odds.

The Florida Panthers, fresh off their first Stanley Cup victory in 2024, are leading the pack with odds of +900 to repeat their triumph. The Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche are close behind them, both listed at +950. These teams are considered the top contenders due to their solid rosters and recent performances.

On the other end of the spectrum, the teams with the longest odds to win the Stanley Cup include the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and San Jose Sharks, each with odds of +30000. These teams face significant challenges and are seen as long shots in the highly competitive NHL landscape.