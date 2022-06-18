Stanley Cup Final Notes: Cogliano, Kadri, Point, Game 1 Viewership, Game Stats, and Palat
Injury updates

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano practiced yesterday in a regular jersey.

Renaud Lavoie: Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri skated before practice yesterday and didn’t take any shots.

Kristen Shilton: Avs coach Jared Bednar would only say that Kadri is “getting better.” No other update.

Bednar said that Cogliano was good enough yesterday to join the main group and they will see where he is Saturday.

Gabby Shirley: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper on Brayden Point‘s return for Game 1: Point helps our team. Is Brayden Point the Brayden Point before his injury? Probably not but that is his first game in well over a month and he played the fastest team in the league so it’s a tough one to jump into but I thought he was great”

Stanley Cup Final notes

Mark Scheig: Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final drew 4.2 million viewers on ESPN. That is up 161 percent over last year.

 

 

 