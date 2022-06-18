Stanley Cup Final Notes: Cogliano, Kadri, Point, Game 1 Viewership, Game Stats, and Palat

Mike Chambers: Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano practiced yesterday in a regular jersey.

Renaud Lavoie: Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri skated before practice yesterday and didn’t take any shots.

Kristen Shilton: Avs coach Jared Bednar would only say that Kadri is “getting better.” No other update.

Bednar said that Cogliano was good enough yesterday to join the main group and they will see where he is Saturday.

Gabby Shirley: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper on Brayden Point‘s return for Game 1: “Point helps our team. Is Brayden Point the Brayden Point before his injury? Probably not but that is his first game in well over a month and he played the fastest team in the league so it’s a tough one to jump into but I thought he was great”

Stanley Cup Final notes

Mark Scheig: Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final drew 4.2 million viewers on ESPN. That is up 161 percent over last year.

5v5 Game Stats – COL vs. TB The Avs came out swinging in game one, besting the Bolts in almost every category at 5v5. Their rush game was unimpeded and they significantly limited the Lightning’s chances.#GoAvsGo #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/LIFetRHbYg — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 17, 2022

Down 1-0? A scenario the @TBLightning have been in for the First Round & the Conference Finals. Tampa Bay can become the fourth team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after losing the opening game of at least three series that postseason. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Akc0U5ip3T pic.twitter.com/3LD3x7ows0 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 17, 2022

With 5-4—9 since the start of the Conference Finals, Ondrej Palat ranks tied for first in goals and points over that span. Can Palat help the @TBLightning even up the #StanleyCup Final in Game 2? #NHLStats: https://t.co/Akc0U5ip3T pic.twitter.com/Og0RmnUtch — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 17, 2022