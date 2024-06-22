2024 Stanley Cup Final Schedule and Results

Panthers lead the series 3-2

Game 1: Panthers 3 – Oilers 0

Game 2: Panthers 4 – Oilers 1

Game 3: Panthers 4 – Oilers 3

Game 4: Oilers 8 – Panthers 1

Game 5: Oilers 5 – Panthers 3

Game 6: Oilers 5 – Panthers 1

Game 7: Oilers at Panthers — June 24, 8 p.m. ET

Sportsnet Stats: “Edmonton, Alberta to Sunrise, Florida.

At 4,089 km, it’s the longest distance between Stanley Cup Final opponents in NHL history”

This year’s Stanley Cup final between the Oilers and Panthers will be the furthest between two cities in NHL history, per ESPN Stats and Information.

It’s a distance of 2,541 miles. Here’s a chart previous long-distance Cup finals: pic.twitter.com/vvilygdn60

— Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) June 3, 2024