Stanley Cup Injury Notes: Point, Burakovsky, Kucherov, Paul and Kadri

Point can’t go in Game 3

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point wasn’t able to play in Game 3.

Burakovsky can’t go in Game 3

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Andre Burakovsky missed Game 3 last night. Nicolas Aube-Kubel replaces Burakovsky.

Peter Baugh: Avs coach Jared Bednar said that Burakovsky and Nazem Kadri are day-to-day.

Kucherov leaves with an injury

Pierre LeBrun: Lightning coach Jon Cooper didn’t have an update on forward Nikita Kucherov.

Kuch down the tunnel after this hit pic.twitter.com/ggBaGt0DCG — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 21, 2022

Paul doesn’t let leg injury keep him out

Joe Smith of The Athletic: Lightning forward Nick Paul crashed into the boards in the first period and briefly left the game to have his leg looked at. He came back and said it initially felt worse than it was.

“Just hit the funny bone, I guess.” …. “I was going back for sure.”

Nick Paul to the locker room pic.twitter.com/phOKekKBIj — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 21, 2022

Kadri doing to stickhandling and shooting

Nazem Kadri with skills coach Shawn Allard here in Tampa ahead of Game 3 #StanleyCupFinal #Avs pic.twitter.com/R7xCDbyhQs — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) June 20, 2022