Streaming NHL Hockey Games to Your Computer or Mobile Device

Hockey fans can now enjoy NHL games live through various streaming options on their computers, smartphones, tablets, and other devices. This comprehensive guide explores the main legal methods of streaming NHL action and some alternative possibilities.

The NHL and its broadcast partners offer several official streaming services for live game viewing. ESPN+ has become the primary platform for out-of-market NHL games in the United States. For a monthly fee of $9.99 or an annual subscription of $99.99, fans can access over 1,000 out-of-market games throughout the season. Additionally, ESPN+ exclusively streams 75 national games. The service is compatible with most streaming devices and mobile platforms.

For international viewers outside North America, NHL.TV serves as the league’s official streaming service. It provides live and on-demand access to out-of-market games, with pricing and availability varying by country. NHL.TV can be accessed via web browsers or apps on various devices.

Alternative Streaming Options

Various streaming sites aggregate links to live sports streams, focusing on NHL hockey games. LiveTv is a platform offering an extensive range of sports content, including comprehensive coverage of NHL matches. Hockey enthusiasts can access live streams of games from the National Hockey League, featuring all 32 teams across the United States and Canada. The service allows fans to watch their favorite NHL teams and players in action, from regular season games to the intense Stanley Cup playoffs. Beyond hockey, LiveTV also caters to fans of other popular sports, such as basketball with NBA games and football (soccer) with coverage of prestigious leagues like the UEFA Champions League and English Premier League.

Canadian Streaming

Canadian fans can turn to Sportsnet+ to stream all national NHL and regional games for Canadian teams, subject to local blackouts. The service costs CAD 14.99 per month or CAD 149.99 annually.

Many regional sports networks that broadcast local NHL teams offer streaming through their apps and websites. Access to these streams typically requires a cable or satellite subscription that includes the channel. For those with cable or satellite TV subscriptions that include NHL broadcasters like ESPN, TNT, or regional sports networks, streaming games through the provider’s app or website is often possible by logging in with account credentials.

Streaming TV Services

Several streaming TV services carry channels that broadcast NHL games, including Sportsnet, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. These services offer live streams of ESPN, TNT, NHL Network, and regional sports networks in many areas, with pricing typically starting around $65-$70 per month.

VPN Usage for Streaming

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can mask your IP address, making it appear you’re browsing from a different location. This technology potentially allows access to streams usually blacked out in your area. However, it’s important to note that using a VPN may violate the terms of service for streaming platforms and could impact streaming quality or speed. Popular options include ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and Surfshark when considering a VPN. Researching the latest compatibility with NHL streaming services is advisable before subscribing.

Mobile and Smart TV Apps

The NHL app for iOS and Android offers scores, highlights, and some live game streaming options, depending on your location and subscriptions. Many streaming services also have dedicated mobile apps. Smart TV users and those with streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV can download ESPN+ and NHL.TV or TV provider apps to enjoy games on larger screens.

Optimizing Your Streaming Experience

To enhance your streaming experience, consider using a wired internet connection for more stable streaming when possible. Closing other bandwidth-intensive applications while streaming can also help. If you encounter buffering issues, try adjusting video quality settings. Clearing your browser cache and cookies may resolve web streaming problems. Always ensure your streaming device’s software and apps are up to date for optimal performance.

With the array of official options available, most hockey fans should be able to find a suitable way to stream their favorite NHL teams and matchups throughout the season. While alternative streaming methods may expand viewing options, opting for official, legal streaming services whenever possible is generally advisable to ensure the best and most reliable viewing experience for NHL action.