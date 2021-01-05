The AHL Has a Start Date For the 2020-21 Season

AHL: The AHL announced that their 2020-21 season will get underway on February 5th and will consist of 28 teams in five divisions.

The Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds won’t play this season.

Four teams will relocate for the season – Binghamptom Devils for Newwark, NJ, Ontario Reight to El Segundo, California, Providence Bruins to Marlborough, Massachusetts, and the San Diego Gulls to Irvine, California.

Frank Seravalli: It would be an issue for the NHL and CHL to work out, but if Junior hockey doesn’t get going again, junior-aged players will be able to play in the AHL this season.

No draft-eligible players will be able to play. Players would have to be 18 years old by September 15th.

Frank Seravalli: The AHL schedule hasn’t been made up yet. There will be at least 24 games played per team and could have varying schedule lengths depending on the division.

The Pacific division is looking at 38 to 42 games. Other divisions range from 24 to 40 games.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito on their AHL team in Charlotte opting out this season:

“Working closely with the Charlotte Checkers organization, we have come to the decision together to opt out of playing in Charlotte in 2020-21.

“Despite the travel and business challenges involved with this year, we feel that this decision will not impact our player development system as we continue to provide necessary environments for growth.”