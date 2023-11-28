The ongoing Chicago Blackhawks, Corey Perry situation

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk yesterday on the Chicago Blackhawks, Corey Perry situation.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Seravalli: “So we don’t know what it is. But when a team makes a team decision to hold the player out, and also Corey Perry saying that he’s taking time away for personal reasons. I saw a lot of people over the weekend saying, ‘wow, these two sides don’t really seem like they’re on the same page’ and just think about it. Like, there can be concentric circles that are going on at the same time that makes both of those things true without still having much more information.

Yaremchuk: “The other thing that I don’t know if it complicates it, but it definitely adds more spotlight onto it, is that it’s the Chicago Blackhawks right? I mean, they went through the Kyle Beach thing. This is an organization that I don’t know if credibility is the right word, but they don’t have a lot of goodwill with hockey fans.

And I think it’s important for them to kind of get this right and I think that’s why there was more scrutiny on the whole ‘Oh, their statements don’t line up.’

Seravalli: “Yeah, but think about it. like so, you just drew that line that a lot of people now are saying ‘well, what is this mean?’

Yaremchuk: “Yeah.”

Seravalli: “And I don’t think, you know, I don’t think these situations are related at all, at least as far as I can tell. And yet we’re in a spot where, put yourself in the shoes of Danny Wortz the Blackhawks, you know President and CEO now who takes over for his dad who died suddenly, Rocky Wortz, over the summer. And all that they’ve been through, you’d have to think that the Chicago Blackhawks are on full alert anytime something comes across their plate that might make them slightly uncomfortable.

Again, we don’t know what this is, was this a missed curfew violation, was this, you know, was there alcohol involved? Like there’s really no clarity and I don’t know what they can or can’t say. Maybe they’re being limited here. But the point is, the Chicago Blackhawks certainly aren’t going to let anything slip through the cracks here as, as they should. And it just creates a really awkward scene for everyone around it.

Yaremchuk: “Yeah, we heard Luke Richardson just kind of say he wasn’t gonna get into it at Blackhawk skate the other day.

So just to wrap this topic up your Frank, no word on when the next little bit of news is coming, right? Like is Corey Perry’s gonna stay away for a while?

Seravalli: “Yeah, and I’d expect something though, you know, I don’t want to say sooner rather than later because I’m sure there’s a lot of stuff to go through. But my big question that I’m left with as a reporter is, what’s the end game of the Chicago Blackhawks here and that’s the part we don’t have an answer on.