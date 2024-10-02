The Truth is Likely Somewhere In Between

TSN: Frankie Corrado on the Jay Onrait show talking about how ugly things have gotten between the Boston Bruins and RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Onrait: “What’s cam Neely thinking here, Frank, are you surprised how ugly this is getting between the Bruins and Swayman at this point?

Corrado: “I’m very surprised. Jay, like talk about drama, and it’s the Boston Bruins, of all teams where you know, everything has been so spick and span for such a long time. Players like Bergeron, you know, like these guys, have all taken less money to be a part of the solution there, and everything seemed to work well.

Now, you have a goaltender who has a lot of leverage, because you’ve traded Linus olmart, and he wants to get every penny, and his agent is going to make sure that he does so but it’s really noisy.

There’s a lot of drama, and I, it’s hard to imagine how they get past something like this, Jay, because it’s bad enough when a goaltender goes to arbitration like there’s a lot of hard feelings there, and that was the case last summer between these two parties. No one elected arbitration this time around, but somehow, some way, it got worse, and it’s getting worse.

Cam Neely Throws Out $64 million … Jeremy Swayman’s Agent Has Never Discussed That Number

It’s a really bizarre situation. It’s not something we see very often, and it’s like when, you know, two kids get into a fight at school, they get called to the principal’s office. You know, there’s one kid’s story, there’s the other kid’s story, and the truth is somewhere in the middle, and that’s the reality of this situation. The truth is somewhere in the middle, as far as our, the Bruins offering $64 million, or are they not and what is Jeremy Swayman’s ask, and is it realistic.”