Three Surprising NHL Teams in the Eastern Conference

With the season underway in the NHL, and through the offseason, NHLRumors.com brought you different series looking at value signings, best signings, worst signings in free agency, and of course the approach taken by Ottawa and Anaheim to sign their restricted free agents. Now we are going to look at surprising teams in both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

In Part Two of a two-part series, we will be heading out East. First in the series was the Western Conference. Now we go out East, looking at the Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and Columbus Blue Jackets

Eastern Conference Surprising Teams

Montreal Canadiens

Currently, the Montreal Canadiens sit fourth in the Atlantic Division. Most figured they would be as bad as the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks are hitting historically bad levels. However, most thought Montreal would be near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. And they probably will be, but the Canadiens are off to a nice start.

The loss of Kirby Dach for the season really hurts them, but they still have Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. Now, Caufield has to get it going five on five. He has a couple of game-winners in overtime this season. Alex Newhook has looked really good in head coach Martin St. Louis‘s system.

Montreal has a nice mix of veterans and young players in the lineup. Tanner Pearson has been a great addition to go with Sean Monohan’s resurgence. Not to mention the play of their goalies Sam Montembeault and Jake Allen.

The young Canadiens are fun to watch thus far to begin the season.

Boston Bruins

Similar to the Vancouver Canucks in the West, are the Boston Bruins a surprise team in the East? Well for some, the Bruins were supposed to be competing just for a wild card spot this year. For others, they could be in the top three in the Atlantic. Currently, the Bruins sit first in the Atlantic Division as they did last season.

Even with no Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci down the middle, the Bruins are off to a great start 9-1-1 with 19 points in their first 11 games. No Bergeron, No Krejci, No Problem. Enter Matthew Potrias. Potrias has been elevated from the third-line center position to the second-line center giving Don Sweeney time to evaluate his needs down the middle.

Of course, David Pastrnak continues to pile up the goals and points for the Bruins as he leads the team with 16 points and nine goals. Pavel Zacha has really stepped up and is starting to produce for Boston. Not to mention Jake DeBrusk. One week he wants to stay another week he wants out. Interesting situation there.

But the Bruins were never going to be out of anything with the defense and the dynamic duo in the goal that is Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Another surprising team in the Eastern Conference is the Columbus Blue Jackets. There was so much turmoil surrounding the Blue Jackets prior to the start of the season with Mike Babcock being fired and Pascal Vincent taking over. Columbus is off to a good start at 4-5-2 fifth place in the Metro Division.

The loss of Patrik Laine hurts this hockey club. However, Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic have been stepping up in his absence. Jenner has seven points in 11 games with Roslovic having six points in nine games. Then there is young Adam Fantilli, who is finding his way in the NHL, with six points in 10 games.

It is a team effort from the Blue Jackets thus far this season. Including on the backend and between the pipes. Elvis Merzlikins and Spencer Martin have played well. Again most expect Columbus to struggle this season but they are off to a nice start.

Before ending the segment for today want to throw in the New York Islanders as an honorable mention as well. Currently sitting tied for third place in the Metro Division. The Islanders are figuring out ways to score goals. And with Ilya Sorokin between the pipes, they have a chance to win every game. So off to a better start than most expected.

That does it for the Eastern Conference NHL Surprising Teams. Check out Part One looking at the Western Conference NHL Surprising Teams here.