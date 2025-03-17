Trade Deadline Fallout: Avalanche, Blue Jackets, Blackhawks, and the Canadiens

Teams had been wondering about Calum Ritchie

before the Avalanche sent him to New York

Nick: Frank Seravalli last week said that teams had been calling the Colorado Avalanche for months to find out what they were thinking with prospect Calum Ritchie.

“Still getting messages, you know, even just on my way to do the show this morning, people saying, NHL GMs can’t believe Calum Ritchie got moved, ‘I’ve been calling about that guy for months.’ Multiple teams around the league are wondering what they could have done to get in on Cal Richie, a can’t miss prospect, moving from the Colorado Avalanche.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets would have been third-party brokers but the deals fell through

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said that they were close to being third-party brokers on three deals – two on Thursday and one on Friday. The deals fell through as the team didn’t acquire the player.

The Chicago Blackhawks were looking for a first-round pick for Ryan Donato

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The Chicago Blackhawks kept pending UFA Ryan Donato past the deadline and they hope to extend him. There was plenty of interest but nobody wanted to pay the reported asking price of a first-round pick.

He’s already surpassed his career high of 16 goals, 18 assists, and 31 points as he sits at 23 goals, 25 assists, and 48 points through 63 games.

The Montreal Canadiens hung on their pending UFAs

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the Montreal Canadiens deadline on his 32 Thoughts: The Podcast: “I didn’t get a sense there was a huge market for Savard, I’m sure there was some interest in Armia. Dvorak I heard was a tough one just cause of his cap hit and his cash is high too, he’s cash over cap, so I kind of heard that was an issue”

