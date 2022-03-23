Trade Deadline Fallout: Oilers, Canadiens, Bruins, Coyotes, Blackhawks and Flames

Oilers wouldn’t add a sweetener to Archibald interest

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that he spoke with Josh Archibald‘s agent before Monday’s trade deadline about moving Archibald to an American-based team. He’s unvaccinated and is only playing games in Canada at the moment.

There wasn’t much market for him and teams were asking the Oilers to include a sweetener to take on the $1.5 million contract. Holland wasn’t interested in that.

“I like Arch. He kills penalties, he can play right or left wing, he can move up and down the lineup,” said Holland.

Fallout from the Canadiens, Bruins, Coyotes, Blackhawks and Flames

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes never backed down for his asking price for forward Artturi Lehkonen as some GMs had hoped the rookie GM would.

The Canadiens had talked to the Arizona Coyotes about Shea Weber‘s contract.

Teams had been concerned with the qualifying offer they may have to give Jake DeBrusk if they traded for him at the deadline. The two-year, $8 million extension was done to alleviate those concerns. The Bruins felt he was more valuable to them for the playoff run than the return they were being offered.

The Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins showed interest in Coyotes Jakob Chychrun but the Coyotes didn’t get an offer big enough.

Phil Kessel‘s $6.8 million cap hit and his iron man streak deterred some teams.

Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson will meet agent Pat Brisson in LA (where he’s based) this week to discuss where the team is headed. Brisson represents Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Seth Jones. If the Blackhawks make Kane available, there will be plenty of interest.

The Calgary Flames weren’t eligible to have the Seattle Kraken retain any of Mark Giordano‘s $6.75 million salary given a rule in the CBA. They couldn’t fit in his full salary. Including a third was also not permitted.

The Flames were also in on Ben Chiarot and Hampus Lindholm.